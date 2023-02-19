Spain’s longest sibling rivalry will once again be on the limelight as Atletico Madrid (11-5-5) host Athletic Bilbao (9-5-7) at the Cívitas Metropolitano. Check our analysis on the La Liga odds series, which features our prediction and pick on the Atletico-Athletic game.

Atletico, who sit fourth in the Spanish top flight table, will enter the contest off the back of a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo. Atletico hopes to improve its three-game unbeaten run as they head back on home ground.

Seventh-placed Athletic enjoyed a recent 2-1 win at Valencia. Athletic also aims to preserve its two-game win streak against their fellow rivals.

Why Atletico Can Beat Athletic

Immense pressure is building up in Atletico Madrid as they aim to finish their La Liga season strongly. Their run in the Copa del Rey has been halted by current La Liga champions Real Madrid while their Champions League campaign ended way back in November after finishing fourth in Group B which included Porto, Brugge, and Leverkusen. This means that the Colchoneros will only have to worry on games in Spain’s La Liga.

Diego Simeone’s side has found their rejuvenated form in La Liga recently, picking up 11 points from their last five matches. This puts Club Atlético de Madrid in fourth place, five points behind third-placed Real Sociedad. They are a long shot from first- and second-placers Barcelona and Real Madrid, which have 56 and 51 points respectively. The Red and Whites are also only one point clear of fifth-placed Real Betis and five points ahead of Rayo Vallecano, so the capital giants are far from comfortable in the top four.

This February, Atletico had a 1-1 draw with Getafe, but they were 1-0 winners over Celta in the league last weekend. January signee Memphis Depay came up with an 89th minute winner in the contest against Vigo. Atletico has found the back of the net 30 times, but conceded 17. 22 of those goals came from assists. Antoine Griezmann leads the club in goal-assist contributions with six goals and six assists, while Alvaro Morata is the leading goal-scorer with seven.

Simeone’s team are back at home this weekend, but they have disappointed at Wanda Metropolitano this season. They only won four games and picked up 15 points from 10 matches on home ground, which is just the 13th-best home record this season. Depay and Geoffrey Kondogbia are doubtful heading into this match, while Stefan Savic will have to see the game in the sidelines as he still serves a suspension. Griezmaan will be accompanied by Angel Correa as the squad’s strikers.

Why Athletic Can Beat Atletico

Ernesto Valverde’s side has been mediocre in this La Liga campaign. Although they enjoy a safe mid-table placement at seventh at the moment, they will need to see more wins if they will aim for European contention. A Champions League booking is not far from impossible, as this game’s opponents hold just a six-point edge over them.

Revenge is definitely an agenda for the Basques, as Athletic Madrid won their earlier fixture in October. If they want to snatch a victory here, they might employ the tactics they used in their recent wins over Valencia and Cadiz. The Euskaldunak have found the back of the net 31 times but surrendered 22 goals. Getting the three points here is important, as they will be slotted for a UEFA Conference League qualification, overtaking Rayo Vallecano.

Athletic Club Bilbao’s offense might need some improvements in this matchup. Although they retain the ball possession 51.3% of the time, they might need to work on increasing their total shot numbers (14.5) and corners per game (5.6). Oihan Sancet leads the club with eight goals and will be primed to take midfield duties alongside budding players such as Nico Williams, Mikel Vesga, and Alex Berenguer, who have combined for nine combined goals. Gorka Guruzeta and Inaki Williams, who each have five goals, are expected to spearhead the attack.

On the defensive scheme, Unai Simon will take goalkeeping duties and will hope to increase the eight clean sheets he tallied this season. The Red and Whites’ game averages of 14.6 tackles, 8.6 interceptions, 14.9 clearances, and 2.3 saves need serious improvement, especially for a team that concedes one goal per game on average. Daniel Vivian, Oscar de Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, and Yuri Berchiche will need to be extra motivated in working Athletic’s back-line defense. Athletic will also need to lessen the 13.4 fouls it commits per game.

Inigo Martinez and Ander Herrera will miss this game as they are still nursing their injuries.

Final Atletico-Athletic Prediction & Pick

The sibling rivalry between the two Athletic clubs will once again be featured in Spain’s La Liga. Athletic Club has found some improvements in their past fixtures, but Atletico Madrid appears as the better team on paper and on the pitch. Atletico Madrid will be motivated to take the three points at home.

