The San Francisco Giants showed on Sunday that they mean business this season after pulling off a blockbuster trade from out of left field for heavy-hitting lefty Rafael Devers. Devers was just coming off a win with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday in which he hit a home run to power the Sox to victory over their archnemesis New York Yankees, and then a few moments later, he was now a member of the Giants — with members of the San Francisco organization being ecstatic over his addition.

Devers, who's in the middle of another productive season where he's currently hitting for an OPS of .905, has his fair share of question marks, which explains why the Red Sox decided to give up on him just two seasons into his 10-year, $313.5 million extension. The 28-year-old slugger may be strictly a designated hitter now, with Boston deciding to utilize him as a full-time DH after signing Alex Bregman this past offseason. (The Giants have yet to decide where he'll be playing, however.)

Nonetheless, Giants ace Logan Webb could not be any more thrilled that they managed to add one of the most consistent hitters in MLB over the past eight to nine seasons, as this helps arm them for a fight against the Los Angeles Dodgers for NL West supremacy.

“Any time you have a player of that caliber, I think you give yourself a chance. … I don't know where he's going to hit, but I don't think it really matters. The guy's a stud, plain and simple. I'm ecstatic about it,” Webb said, per Susan Slusser of SF Chronicle.

The last few years of Devers' contract will be painful to bear, but the Giants are in the business of winning now and the 28-year-old slugger's arrival will be helpful for at least the next few years.

Giants throw a (figurative) party over Rafael Devers' arrival via trade

The entire Giants roster appears to be celebrating the blockbuster acquisition of Devers via trade. Devers slots into the middle of their order, reinforcing the team's run production, and his good friend Willy Adames is sharing in Webb's excitement.

“We needed a bat like him. I'm so happy I don't even know how to describe it,” Adames added, via Slusser.

Dom Smith was also elated to have a familiar face be part of the same locker room as him yet again, as he recalls fondly the experience of playing alongside Devers on the Red Sox.

“We got a really, really talented ballplayer, right in his prime. I can't wait to see how many balls he hits in the cove,” Smith said.