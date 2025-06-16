The Indiana Fever had a record-breaking announcement after their 102-88 win over the New York Liberty. Saturday was a special day for this franchise as the squad showed its championship-level potential. Caitlin Clark returned to the floor from injury against the defending champs and looked every bit of herself with 32 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds, including seven three-pointers. Some of these shots from deep were field goals only the Fever superstar point guard can make.

Indiana beat an undefeated New York team heading into this clash that was on the verge of getting off to the best start in WNBA history. While the Liberty's mission to go 10-0 failed, the two squads did make some history together from a viewership standpoint. The Fever organization announced in a post on Twitter that a stunning number of people enjoyed this clash of the title contenders.

The Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game was the most-watched game in WNBA history, with 20.9 million viewers. (via: @WNBAonESPN) | #IndianaFever #WNBA pic.twitter.com/2xobVkDfyq — Indiana Fever ® (@TheIndianaFever) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Fever now sit at 5-5 overall and 3-1 in the Commissioner's Cup. To advance to the tournament's final, Indiana needs to beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday and have the Atlanta Dream lose to New York that same day, two possible outcomes. Clark and company can subsequently play for their first trophy of this new era on July 1st. Looking ahead to the ultimate prize, this team must continue to rack up the wins to get a better spot in the postseason.

Indiana is the No. 7 overall seed in the WNBA right now, with plenty of room to move up or down. It does look like the race for the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will be between the Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. The Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury are additionally off to encouraging starts, compiling records of 8-3 and 8-4, respectively. The Fever, however, should be in that second tier of title contenders, with the upside to challenge the Liberty and Lynx in the playoffs.

Overall, this franchise continues to set viewership records and appears to be building chemistry and growing as a unit before our eyes. If the Fever stay healthy, they should not only continue to help the league grow in popularity, but could eventually evolve into the team to beat in the WNBA. Whether that happens in 2025 remains to be seen.