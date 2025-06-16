The Rafael Devers trade shocked the baseball world, but perhaps no one felt it more personally than Logan Webb. The San Francisco Giants ace not only lost a teammate in the deal—he lost a good friend. Still, he believes the Boston Red Sox are getting a gem.

“He'll be a star over there,” Webb told reporters after speaking to Kyle Harrison on his way out. That confidence comes despite the fact that Harrison’s 2025 numbers don’t jump off the page. In eight appearances this season, the 23-year-old left-hander has a 4.56 ERA, bouncing between the rotation and bullpen. But the raw tools? They’re undeniable.

Harrison’s fastball is borderline elite—averaging 95 mph with a deceptive low release point and high extension. Opponents, especially right-handers, have struggled to catch up to it. His offspeed pitches, however, remain a work in progress. The curveball generates plenty of called strikes but also gets hit hard. The changeup is flashing promise but still lacks consistency. The hope is that a familiar face—Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey, who previously worked with Harrison in San Francisco—can help unlock his full potential.

Rafael Devers will provide a much-needed offensive boost to a struggling Giants lineup

Buster Posey, now calling shots from the Giants’ front office, admitted that dealing Harrison was tough. “It wasn’t easy,” Posey said. “We want to build around pitching. But this was a unique opportunity.” With Devers’ bat now anchoring the middle of San Francisco’s lineup, the team clearly felt the offensive upgrade was worth the pitching sacrifice.

While some around the league have criticized Boston’s return, most scouts agree that Harrison is the real deal—even if his ceiling is still theoretical. For the Red Sox, who are building around a young core of Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kristian Campbell, adding a controllable arm like Harrison could pay dividends down the line.

Harrison was sent to Triple-A Worcester following the trade, but he’s expected to join the big-league club later this summer. Given Boston’s shaky rotation and injury issues, he may be back sooner than expected.

As for Logan Webb, he’s not bitter. He’s rooting for his friend from afar and confident he’ll thrive. “It's always tough losing guys,” Webb said, “but I’m excited to see what Kyle does with this opportunity. He’s gonna shine.”

The Giants, meanwhile, are banking on Devers to carry their lineup in a heated NL West race. But they’ll be watching Harrison from across the country—just like Webb—with high hopes and a little bittersweet pride.