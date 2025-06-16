From seemingly out of nowhere, the San Francisco Giants managed to bring in one of the best hitters in the league in Rafael Devers via trade. Devers had just come off a solid outing against the New York Yankees, as he hit a home run to help the Boston Red Sox take a 2-0 win over their sworn rival. On the season, he's been hitting at a solid clip, with a .905 OPS at present, so it was very confusing to see Boston give up on one of their best hitters, and a homegrown one at that, while they're in the middle of a torrid 8-2 stretch.

Whatever the case may be, the Red Sox's loss is the Giants' gain, and it's not like San Francisco gave up a king's ransom to bring in the hard-hitting slugger. There are risks involved in taking on a contract as big as the one Devers signed with Boston, but considering how hot the Giants are on the Los Angeles Dodgers' tail, bringing in a heavy hitter was a must.

But another catch with Devers is that he's a negative on the field; he was moved off of third base by the Red Sox with the addition of Alex Bregman this past offseason, and it's not quite clear if the Giants will deploy him at the hot corner. Nevertheless, Giants president Buster Posey, as per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, said that he and manager Bob Melvin will wait until they can talk to Devers about his positional preference before deciding on his long-term home.

With the Giants set at the hot corner once Matt Chapman, a five-time Gold Glove awardee, returns, Devers' long-term position for San Francisco likely won't be at third base. But while Chapman recovers from his right hand injury, perhaps Devers can put in a shift at his preferred position.

Rafael Devers to help Giants push Dodgers to the limit

The Giants may be coming off a 5-4 defeat to the Dodgers on Sunday, but they remain just two games behind them in the standings. With Chapman on the injured list and backup third baseman Casey Schmitt exiting early on Sunday, the Giants' acquisition of Devers could not have come at a better time.

Devers hasn't played a single inning on the field this season, although that may change soon considering how dire the situation is for the Giants at that position for the meantime.