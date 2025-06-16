The Boston Red Sox sent shockwaves through Major League Baseball when they traded star slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. As fans tried to process the stunning deal, one familiar voice perfectly captured the rollercoaster of emotions. Former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon fired off two tweets that summed up what every Boston fan was feeling.

His first tweet read, “Everyone calm down Devers isn’t getting traded!” Just nine minutes later, Papelbon returned with, “Sorry I was wrong! Everyone go crazy Devers got got traded!”

Sorry I was wrong! Everyone go crazy Devers got got traded! https://t.co/1vOogZDZ5B — Jonathan Papelbon (@TheRealJPap58) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

In a span of minutes, the six-time MLB All-Star went from dismissing the rumors to confirming them, reflecting the rapid shock that spread through Red Sox Nation. His reactions became an instant viral moment, offering comic relief during one of the most dramatic roster moves Boston has made in years.

The trade itself marked a significant shift for both teams. Boston sent Rafael Devers to the Giants in exchange for right-hander Jordan Hicks, left-hander Kyle Harrison, outfielder James Tibbs III, and pitching prospect Jose Bello.

The Giants wasted no time in pouncing on the opportunity to acquire one of baseball’s premier left-handed hitters. In return, Boston opted to stockpile young pitching talent and build for the long term.

For San Francisco, landing Devers signaled a bold move to strengthen a lineup that had struggled to generate consistent power. Devers arrived with an impressive resume. Through the season, he is hitting 272 with 15 home runs, 47 runs batted in, and a career-best 401 on-base percentage. His offensive production remains steady, while his bat continues to be one of the most feared in the American League.

The Giants, hungry for a middle-of-the-order anchor, saw Devers as the perfect fit. Their lineup lacked a true power threat capable of changing games with one swing, and Devers fills that role immediately. San Francisco has not seen a consistent home run hitter since the days of Barry Bonds. Adding Devers not only strengthens their present lineup but also elevates their postseason hopes as they chase the Dodgers in the National League West standings.

The Red Sox, on the other hand, took a major gamble. Trading away Devers, who was in the second year of a massive ten-year contract worth over 313 million dollars, sent a strong message about their organizational direction.

Article Continues Below

The team had struggled to settle internal conflicts about Devers’ defensive role after the arrival of Alex Bregman. Devers resisted shifting away from third base, causing friction that contributed to Boston’s decision to move him. With tensions growing behind the scenes, the front office saw an opportunity to reset.

In return, Boston acquired young arms they hope will define their next era. Jordan Hicks brings electric velocity that frequently topped 100 miles per hour, Kyle Harrison adds a high-upside left-handed starter to Boston’s rotation, and James Tibbs III and Jose Bello bring additional youth and potential that could pay dividends in the future. The deal marks a clear pivot toward pitching depth, farm system development, and financial flexibility.

Papelbon’s online reaction quickly became the voice of thousands of Red Sox fans trying to make sense of the trade. His emotional swing from certainty to disbelief perfectly reflected the heartbreak of losing another franchise cornerstone. Papelbon remains a beloved figure in Boston, remembered for his dominant run as a closer from 2005 to 2011. He posted a 2.33 earned run average during his time in Boston, collected 219 saves, made four All-Star appearances, and played a key role in delivering the 2007 World Series title. His connection to the fan base has never faded.

Devers leaves Boston with an impressive legacy. He debuted for the Red Sox in 2017 and grew into one of the league’s most reliable hitters. He finished his Boston career with a .279 batting average, 1136 hits, 215 home runs, and 696 runs batted in. The 28-year-old earned three All-Star selections and won two Silver Slugger awards while helping the Red Sox capture the 2018 World Series championship.

The decision to trade Devers closes a chapter in Boston’s post-Mookie Betts era. Once seen as the centerpiece of the team’s rebuild, Devers now starts fresh in San Francisco while Boston hopes its young pitching returns bring long-term stability. The Red Sox will now look to reshape their roster around the new talent and build a pitching core capable of contending in the highly competitive American League East.

San Francisco welcomes Devers as a game-changing piece in their push for playoff success. Their offense ranked near the middle of the league in most major categories before the deal. With him inserted into the heart of the lineup, the Giants expect a significant power boost that could help them contend deep into October.

Through it all, Papelbon’s quick-trigger Twitter meltdown captured the full range of emotions in real time. What began as a firm denial turned into full-blown panic and acceptance, and seeing him scramble to adjust his stance as news broke added a sense of humor to an otherwise shocking day.