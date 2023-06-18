As the Los Angeles Lakers gear up for the upcoming NBA season, the anticipation surrounding their potential trade moves is growing. Rumors are circulating about their willingness to part with the No. 17 draft pick, along with Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba. As such, fans and analysts alike eagerly speculate about the impact these trades could have on the team's starting lineup. In this article, we delve into the possibilities, weighing the pros and cons of each potential trade. Join us as we navigate through the landscape of potential trades, exploring how these moves could shape the Lakers' future.

The latest reports suggest that the Lakers are actively exploring trade options to acquire a “win-now” player in exchange for their 2023 No. 17 draft pick. Notable players like Buddy Hield and Mikal Bridges might be within their sights. While it's important to note that these discussions are still in the realm of speculation, they offer valuable insights into the Lakers' mindset as the draft approaches.

Why Trade Now?

Several factors come into play when evaluating the potential advantages and drawbacks of the Lakers trading their 2023 No. 17 draft pick. On the positive side, such a trade could provide the Lakers with an immediate impact. It might bolster their championship contention for the upcoming season. Shedding the contracts of Beasley and Bamba, who are both under contract for the next season, would offer greater flexibility for roster adjustments. Additionally, the trade presents an opportunity to address positional needs and enhance the Lakers' depth.

However, there are also considerations to keep in mind. Trading the 2023 No. 17 draft pick means sacrificing a valuable asset with long-term benefits for the team. The trade could also impact the Lakers' salary cap flexibility. This is essential for maintaining a well-rounded roster. Furthermore, there is inherent uncertainty in the performance of any player acquired through the trade. He may not meet the team's expectations, potentially hindering any perceived progress.

Now, let's explore four compelling NBA draft trades that the Los Angeles Lakers could pursue with their No. 17 pick:

Trade with Pacers

Lakers receive: Buddy Hield and TJ McConnell

Indiana Pacers receive: Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba, and the 17th pick

One potential trade scenario for the Lakers involves the Indiana Pacers. In this scenario, the Lakers would receive the sharpshooting Buddy Hield and the versatile TJ McConnell. Hield, known for his ability to stretch the floor, averaged an impressive 16.1 points per game throughout his career. His scoring prowess and outside shooting would provide an immediate boost to the Lakers' offensive firepower. McConnell, on the other hand, brings valuable skills as a playmaker and defender. His ability to distribute the ball effectively and provide tenacious on-ball defense would further enhance the Lakers' backcourt rotation. By acquiring Hield and McConnell, the Lakers would not only address their shooting needs but also add a seasoned playmaker to their roster.

Trade with Bulls

Lakers receive: Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls receive: Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba, Rui Hachimura, and the 17th pick

Another intriguing trade possibility for the Lakers involves the Chicago Bulls. In this scenario, the Lakers would acquire the dynamic scoring talent of Zach LaVine. LaVine, a high-flying shooting guard, has consistently showcased his ability to put up points with an impressive career scoring average. His offensive versatility and athleticism would be a significant asset to the Lakers' starting lineup. In return, the Bulls would receive Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba, Rui Hachimura, and the 17th pick. This trade would provide the Bulls with young and promising talents. That's along with an additional draft pick to bolster their roster. For the Lakers, acquiring LaVine would not only strengthen their scoring options. It would also bring an electrifying presence to their backcourt.

Trade with Blazers

Lakers receive: Anfernee Simons

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba, the 17th pick, and a 2025 second-round pick

A potential trade with the Portland Trail Blazers could bring rising star Anfernee Simons to the Lakers. Simons, a young and talented shooting guard, has shown tremendous potential, particularly in his scoring ability. With an average of 21.1 points per game this past season, Simons has proven his ability to carry an offensive load. Additionally, his defensive skills make him a valuable asset on both ends of the court. Joining forces with James and Davis, Simons could thrive in the Lakers' system, contributing to their quest for a championship. In exchange for Simons, the Lakers would send Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba, and multiple draft assets to the Blazers. This trade would provide the Blazers with established players and additional draft picks. It would offer them plenty of opportunities for roster development in their rebuild.

Trade with Nets

Lakers receive: Mikal Bridges

Brooklyn Nets receive: Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba, the 17th pick, and a 2025 second-round pick

The Brooklyn Nets present another intriguing trade partner for the Lakers. In this scenario, the Lakers would receive the services of Mikal Bridges. This rising star is a lockdown defender with explosive scoring abilities. Bridges' defensive prowess would greatly strengthen the Lakers' wing rotation, providing them with a valuable asset to guard elite opponents. Moreover, his ability to contribute on offense, averaging 20.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season, would significantly enhance the Lakers' scoring options. In return, the Nets would acquire Beasley, Bamba, and two draft picks. This trade would provide the Nets with young talent and additional draft assets to fortify their roster depth. For the Lakers, the acquisition of Bridges would be a major two-way upgrade and an exciting addition to their championship aspirations.

Looking Ahead to the 2023-2024 Season

By exploring these potential trades, the Lakers have an opportunity to reshape their starting lineup and elevate their chances of competing for an NBA championship. Each trade scenario brings its own set of advantages and considerations. As such, the Lakers' decision-makers should carefully weigh their options to make the best possible move for the team's success.

Looking ahead to 2023-24, the Lakers find themselves at a pivotal juncture. GM Rob Pelinka will weigh the potential trades involving Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba, and their draft picks. While each trade option presents its own set of pros and cons, the Lakers must carefully assess their roster needs and long-term aspirations. With the right trade, they could enhance their starting lineup, reinforce their depth, and solidify their contention status for the upcoming season. The Lakers' ability to strike the right balance between immediate impact and long-term sustainability will determine their trajectory this year.