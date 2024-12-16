Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left the game against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter with an apparent shoulder injury, according to ClutchPoints' David Mendez-Yapkowitz.

Davis was clutching his shoulder after running after a loose ball with just under six minutes left in the third quarter. He stayed in the game initially, but eventually went to the locker room.

Before heading to the locker room, Davis was turning in a standout performance, as he had 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers were up 81-61 when the play happened.

The injury to Davis is a significant one, and hopefully not one that will keep him out for the long term. It will be worth monitoring his status after the game, and any updates from head coach JJ Redick.

Lakers looking to keep pace in Western Conference

The Lakers are looking to take down a strong Grizzlies team, which came into the matchup at 18-8 overall. The Lakers are at 13-12, and while everything is still in front of them, the Western Conference is stacked and they will need to turn in some strong stretches of play to have a decent playoff seed.

Currently, the Lakers sit in 10th place in the conference, just ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings. They are just one game back of the fifth place Denver Nuggets however. The fact that 1.5 games in the standings separate the fifth place team from the 12th place team in the Western Conference tells now much talent there is. It will likely be a battle to the final day of the regular season for seeding.

Losing Davis for any extended period of time would be a huge blow, as the margin for error in the Western Conference is not likely to be a big one. Hopefully, his injury does not limit his availability for too long.