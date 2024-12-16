LOS ANGELES – Before becoming head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, JJ Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA. He felt like that was a long time, which makes him even more in awe of LeBron James' current longevity as the Lakers' star is in the midst of his 22 season in the league.

LeBron James was all set to make his return to the court against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday after missing the Lakers' previous two games. He had been listed as out due to left foot injury management, but went through his pregame routine with the intent to give it a go.

As the season progresses, Redick knows that managing James' minutes and games played is going to be crucial.

“I think every player should want to play in every game. That should be the goal,” Redick told media before the Grizzlies game. “Within an NBA season, for guys that play heavy minutes, there are times when you need a break. It's just a reality.”

Redick acknowledged earlier this week that James was taking an excused leave from the team. Prior to Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Redick mentioned that he and James had already agreed upon the extended absence before he was ruled out for the Lakers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers last weekend.

LeBron James' unparalleled longevity in the NBA

With James entering his 22nd season in the league, he's reached a mark that few other players have. He's currently the oldest player in the NBA, just a couple weeks shy of his 40th birthday.

Prior to the Lakers' game against the Grizzlies, JJ Redick reminisced about his own longevity and how he wasn't the same player towards the end of his career. In his eyes, James' continued excellence is without a drop-off is remarkable.

“I played 15 [seasons] and was emotionally. mentally, physically drained, fried. I put everything I had into this game, I had nothing left,” Redick said. “For guys like him, CP, the Tom Brady's of the world, the Roger Federer's of the world, it's hard to comprehend having that level of sustained excellence for so long because of the toll that it takes on all of you. Not just your body.”

Prior to missing the past two games, James had suited up in all 23 of the Lakers' games to that point. He had been averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists with splits of 49.5 percent shooting from the field, 35.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He was coming off one of his best games of the season during the Lakers' overtime loss to the Hawks back on Dec. 6. He put his fifth triple double of the season with 39 points, ten rebounds and 11 assists. He also had two steals and three blocked shots.

While Redick acknowledged that players are often very different later in their careers as opposed to when they first come into the NBA, he doesn't see that same pattern apply to James.

“I think it's different for every player. You have to recognize your physical limitations, but then rely on your mental edge. And it's the accumulated experience and knowledge that you have from playing a long time. I felt that to a degree at the end,” Redick said. “Vince Carter was a completely different player at 39, 40 than he was at 25. I don't know that. . .LeBron is like a completely different player. LeBron shot more threes, he shot a higher percentage and he continues to use his mind as well as his body to excel.”