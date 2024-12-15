The Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday evening. LeBron James is currently listed as questionable for the matchup due to left foot injury management. Joining James on the injury report is Anthony Davis, who is listed as probable with left plantar fasciitis. Here's everything we know about LeBron James' injury and his playing status vs the Grizzlies.

LeBron James injury status vs Grizzlies

Due to the fact that he is listed as questionable for the matchup with the Grizzlies, there is currently some doubt as to whether the four time MVP will be able to suit up for the contest.

James has been out of the Lakers' lineup for over a week due to personal reasons, as he did not play in Los Angeles' win over the Portland Trail Blazers last Sunday or travel with the team for their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday evening. There was considerable concern around the league about what was going on with James considering his abrupt departure from the team and the rather cryptic comments that head coach JJ Redick made about his status when asked.

James last took the floor for the Lakers in an overtime road loss to the Atlanta Hawks, a game in which the superstar registered a 39-point triple double. Los Angeles has been struggling as of late, currently sitting at 13-12, good for tenth place in the crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

Anthony Davis has also seen his MVP level play taper off significantly since his hot start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are dealing with some injuries of their own, as both Marcus Smart and Zach Edey are listed as questionable for the matchup with the Lakers.

In any case, the Lakers and Grizzlies are slated to tip off at 9:30 PM ET from Los Angeles.