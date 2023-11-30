If the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to shake up the roster, here are two trades the team could make before the deadline this season.

After suffering the biggest loss of his professional career in a 44-point blowout against the Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron James was open about what needed to change in Los Angeles, via Spectrum SportsNet.

A lot,” James replied when asked — three times — about what needs to change for the Lakers to avoid similar performances. “I don't like it.”

"We got killed on the 3-point line today." LeBron keeps it simple with his reason for the loss tonight. pic.twitter.com/jb7vOFWr7B — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 28, 2023

A LeBron James-led team making trades around the deadline for the stretch run would not be an uncommon thing. It's relatively rare for LeBron's teams to remain untouched through the trade deadline. With that in mind, here are some trade candidates the Lakers could dangle in a deal to improve their roster and make a push for another title.

Lakers' trade candidates

D'Angelo Russell, PG: Eligible to be traded after 12/15

With a cap hit of $17.3 million this year, Russell is the most obvious candidate to be dealt in a trade for salary-matching purposes. The path to the Lakers acquiring another star next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis is nearly impossible without including Russell's salary, and it's not like his level of play will make him untouchable. Russell has been solid this year, averaging nearly 18 points and 6.5 assists per game, but he's not really a needle-mover for the Lakers in the long-term, as he's not a plus defender who can provide the Lakers with added athleticism.

Russell is fine as a fourth option on a contender, which is what he is in Los Angeles, and he can punish some smaller guards in the playoffs. But if the Lakers want to increase their overall potential, using his contract in a trade for a brighter star is essentially a must.

Rui Hachimura, PF: Eligible to be traded after 1/15

In a big deal for someone like Zach LaVine, for example, the Lakers would need to combine Russell's salary with another substantial deal. Enter Hachimura, who can't be dealt until the middle of January but has a deal worth $15 million that can help with salary-matching as well. At age 25 with a great postseason under his cap last year, Hachimura is a player that should have wide-ranging appeal to a variety of different teams across the league that are in different positions. A rebuilding team could see Hachimura as a relatively inexpensive piece of their future core, or a team closer to contending could see him as a piece that could push them over the top.

The Lakers still view Hachimura as a rotation player rather than a big minutes starter, but that might not be the case around the league. Hachimura is a great trade chip for that reason.

Gabe Vincent, PG: Eligible to be traded after 12/15

Vincent has only been able to play in four games so far this season, so it might be strange to see him listed here. However, if the Lakers need to deal another sizable salary ($10.5 million), Vincent could be moved in order to make the salaries work. There's a lot to like with Vincent's fit in Los Angeles, and the Lakers would be wise to let that play out, but by no means is Vincent off the table in a bigger deal for a star.

Lakers unlikely to be dealt

Anthony Davis and LeBron James, F: Yeah, no.

Austin Reaves, G: Reaves should be viewed as untouchable, as he's locked in long-term to a deal that should be a tremendous value throughout the life of the contract. Reaves has shown all the potential to be a competent complementary star alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and once the shooting numbers regress back to the mean, he'll be playing at a high level once again.

Jarred Vanderbilt, F: If anything, the Lakers need more players like Vanderbilt around their star core, not less of them. Vanderbilt is locked in for the future and brings the kind of athleticism and defense that makes a lot of sense around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Other teams might come calling, but the Lakers can make a deal without him involved.

Cam Reddish, F: Reddish has been a nice surprise defensively and seems to be a favorite of Darvin Ham. He's going to be worth more to the Lakers than anyone else on the trade market.

Taurean Prince, F: Ditto for Prince, who doesn't carry any real standalone trade value as a veteran wing but can still provide the Lakers with quality minutes and experience.

2 trades for the Lakers to explore

Lakers/Bulls deal

Lakers send: D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick

Bulls send: DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso

The Lakers seem to be attached to Zach LaVine in trade rumors, but DeRozan might make more sense as a better version of Russell and Hachimura in Los Angeles's offense as another post-up, mid-range scorer. Bringing DeRozan back home for a title run would be a nice story, but getting Caruso back in LA would be the real steal here. Caruso's incredible point-of-attack defense would turn the Lakers into a potential juggernaut defensively. Trading first-round picks this far off in the future is a little scary, but the Lakers should be all-in with the clock winding down on LeBron's career.

Lakers/Raptors deal

Lakers send: D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a 2029 first-round pick

Raptors send: Pascal Siakam

Does a jumbo-sized frontcourt of LeBron, Siakam, and Anthony Davis work together? It could present some major matchup problems, and Siakam would be a nightmare to guard as another versatile big who can attack off the dribble. The Raptors have been burned before by stars on expiring contracts leaving for nothing, so getting Hachimura, a lengthy wing prospect in Hood-Schifino, and a future pick wouldn't be a bad haul if they're convinced Siakam is gone in free agency this offseason. This would be a gamble for fit purposes, but the pure scoring talent would inject some life into the 23rd-ranked Lakers offense.

Other trade candidates to consider: CJ McCollum (NOP), Malcolm Brogdon (POR)