The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Brooklyn Nets look to bounce back from their historic 126-67 loss to the Clippers when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:30 PM EST. With the Nets sitting with a dismal record and riding a rough stretch of games, they'll need to summon their “Brooklyn Grit” against LeBron James and the Lakers. The Nets are battling significant injury challenges, with key players Cam Johnson, DeAngelo Russell, Cam Thomas, and Ben Simmons sidelined. Their recent performance suggests they're struggling to find offensive rhythm, making this matchup against the Lakers a critical opportunity to reset and potentially break their current losing skid.

Here are the Nets-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Lakers Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +460

Los Angeles Lakers: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -620

Over: 216.5 (-112)

Under: 216.5 (-108)

How To Watch Nets vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite their recent struggles, including a historic 59-point loss to the Clippers, the Brooklyn Nets have a legitimate shot at upsetting the Los Angeles Lakers this Friday. The Nets' resilience was on display in their 132-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers just before the Clippers game, demonstrating their ability to bounce back. This mental toughness, combined with the potential return of key players like D'Angelo Russell and Cameron Johnson from day-to-day injuries, could provide the spark Brooklyn needs.

The Lakers, while holding a better record, have shown vulnerability at home with a 13-6 record and have struggled in close games, going 2-3 in contests decided by 3 points or fewer. The Nets' recent offensive output, averaging 103.3 points in their last 10 games, coupled with their 8.1 steals per game, could exploit the Lakers' defensive weaknesses. If Brooklyn can leverage their perimeter shooting, hitting 14.1 three-pointers per game compared to the Lakers' 12.0, they could stretch the floor and create mismatches. With the Lakers dealing with their own injury concerns, including Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood being out, the Nets have an opportunity to capitalize and secure an unexpected victory on the road.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to secure a victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, riding the momentum of their recent 117-108 win over the Miami Heat. This triumph not only snapped a three-game losing streak but also showcased the Lakers' resilience and ability to perform under pressure. The Lakers' current 21-17 record, placing them 6th in the Western Conference, demonstrates their competitive edge and potential for continued success.

LeBron James remains the cornerstone of the Lakers' success, consistently delivering impressive performances despite being in his 21st NBA season. In recent games, James has been flirting with triple-doubles, evidenced by his 21-point, 13-rebound, and 9-assist performance against the Rockets. His leadership and ability to elevate his game when needed, particularly in the fourth quarter, have been crucial for the Lakers' victories. Complementing James is Anthony Davis, whose defensive prowess was on full display with a remarkable 6 blocks, 3 steals, and 20 rebounds in a recent game. This formidable duo, combined with the team's improved defensive rotations and ability to secure crucial stops, gives the Lakers a significant advantage over the Nets. With their recent offensive struggles overcome and a renewed focus on defensive intensity, the Lakers are well-positioned to extend their winning ways against Brooklyn.

Final Nets-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Brooklyn Nets face an uphill battle as they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Coming off a historic 126-67 loss to the Clippers, the Nets are struggling to find their footing. Their recent trades of Dennis Schröder, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Shake Milton signal a focus on future assets, potentially impacting their on-court performance. The Nets' offense has been anemic, averaging just 103.3 points in their last 10 games, which could spell trouble against the Lakers' improving defense.

The Lakers, fresh off a 117-108 victory over the Miami Heat, seem to have the upper hand. LeBron James continues to defy age, flirting with triple-doubles, while Anthony Davis anchors the defense with impressive block and rebound numbers. The Lakers' 13-6 home record gives them a significant advantage. However, injuries to key players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood could level the playing field slightly. If the Nets can exploit the Lakers' vulnerabilities in close games (2-3 in contests decided by 3 points or fewer) and leverage their perimeter shooting, they might keep it competitive. Ultimately, the Lakers' star power and home-court advantage should propel them to a dominant victory covering the spread at home on Friday night.

Final Nets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -11.5 (-110), Under 216.5 (-108)