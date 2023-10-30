Magic Johnson just joined the billionaires' club, according to Forbes.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson joined three other athletes on the list, James LeBron, Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.

Johnson retired from the NBA in 1991 after being diagnosed with HIV. In his November 1991 press conference, he also announced that he would become the spokesperson for HIV prevention.

Forbes' current estimate of Johnson's worth is $1.2 billion. Aside from his business interests, he has become a media personality.

The NBA Hall of Famer has a myriad of investments across different industries. He owns stakes in several sports teams, mostly in the Los Angeles area such as the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, the MLB's Los Angeles Dodger and the MLS' LAFC. He also owns a stake in the NFL's Washington Commanders.

EquiTrust comprises the largest percentage of the former athlete's personal net worth. Since his purchase of a 60% stake in the insurance company, its assets have ballooned to $26 billion from $16 billion. The company has yearly revenues of approximately $2.6 billion.

Johnson's other investments include a chain of movie theaters partnered with Loews. He has set up cinemas in predominantly Black neighborhoods in LA, Atlanta, Houston and New York City. He also has a 50/50 venture with Starbucks to open cafes in the same neighborhoods.

As a Laker, he earned $40 million (about $110 million adjusted for inflation). The other Laker billionaire, LeBron James, earned $479 million since he joined the NBA in 2003.

Johnson began his career in the NBA as the first overall draft pick in 1979. He was a three-time MVP and three-time NBA Finals MVP. In his time with the Lakers, they won five championships between 1980 to 1988.