Monday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies was not short in action. A lot was on the line in Game 4 of this NBA Playoffs first-round series, and it was clear that every single player on the court knew what was at stake in this one — including of course, LeBron James and Ja Morant.

At one point late in the fourth quarter, with the game in the balance, Morant tried to come up with a sensational poster dunk on LeBron. James stood his ground, though, and it resulted in the Grizzlies superstar getting whistled for an offensive foul:

Scary fall here by Ja Morant as LeBron James takes a charge 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fMY5nqlMN8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

You have to give credit to both stars here. Fearless as he is, you know that Morant was going to try and jump over LeBron for what would have been a mind-blowing poster dunk. For his part, however, James did not flinch and he took the hit on his chest. Both men hit the deck, and Ja, in particular, could have sustained a serious injury here with his nasty fall. Thankfully for him, he had the NBA’s all-time leading scorer to break his fall.

Game 5 went down the wire, with the contest requiring an extra period to decide a winner. In the end, however, it was LeBron and the Lakers who prevailed in a truly captivating contest. LA now has a massive and seemingly insurmountable 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies. Then again, with Game 5 headed back to Memphis, you just never know. This series isn’t over just yet.