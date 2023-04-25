A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Ja Morant was forced to sit out Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a hand injury. It has been heavily bandaged since, and it is clear that the Memphis Grizzlies superstar isn’t at a hundred percent. In Game 4 on Monday, Ja took a hard fall on it and it now appears that the All-Star point guard re-injured the hand.

Morant was screaming after hitting the deck, and it is clear that he was in considerable pain after the fall:

Ja Morant appeared to injure his hand on this play and was grimacing in pain 😬pic.twitter.com/6nJywrb8tQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

It took Morant some time to get up after that knock, and you can see on the clip that he headed to the locker room after the play.

The good news for the Grizzlies is that Ja Morant was fine, and he was able to return to the game shortly after. It didn’t look like his hand was bothering him either, so Memphis may have just dodged a bullet here.

Grizzlies fans are now hoping that this won’t be a problem the rest of the way. Morant will likely be forced to play through this injury for the remainder of this series, but the hope is that the pain is not considerable enough to hinder his play — especially since the injury is on his shooting hand.

As expected, Game 5 is going down the wire at the Crypto.com Arena. It has been a game of runs with either team willing to let up. A win for the Lakers here will give them a massive 3-1 series advantage, while the Grizzlies are hoping to regain home court advantage with a victory.