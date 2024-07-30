The conclusion of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas saw league personnel heading to Harry Reid International Airport in order to catch flights for their annual scheduled vacation. The dog days of summer and a slight dead period across the NBA ensue around this time every year. With many teams done pursuing talent in free agency, as well as the small number of roster spots that remain league-wide, the attention of offseason moves shifts to the trade market and the potential of big-name players becoming available. Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was the hot name everyone was talking about at Summer League, yet the Portland Trail Blazers continue to be in a head-scratching situation with Jerami Grant and a roster that seems primed to make a trade.

Damian Lillard was the talk of Summer League last year. Everyone knew that he was going to be moved, and the superstar point guard ultimately ended up next to Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks. That opened the door for Anfernee Simons to become the featured player alongside Grant on a Blazers team that did not have many expectations entering the 2023-24 season. These expectations were met with the expected reality of Portland finishing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Although the Blazers pulled off two unexpected moves this offseason by trading for Deni Avdija and drafting UConn big man Donovan Clingan, this is an organization that still has a lot of work to do in order to be a threat. It is somewhat surprising that the Blazers have struggled as much as they have because they do have a really solid blend of youth and experience.

These struggles directly lead to trade conversations, which is why Grant has heard his name mentioned as one of the better players on the market this offseason. More specifically, he is being linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, like many high-profile players during the summer.

Every offseason, the Lakers appear to be on the hunt for star-level players to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, another star player isn't what this team needs at this juncture. Instead, key secondary talents like Grant, who can do a little bit of everything on the floor, immediately present upside as it pertains to the Lakers' chances of competing for another title. Grant is also a very smart player who understands his role on the court next to other stars, which is why he would be the perfect veteran addition for JJ Redick in his first season as the coach in Los Angeles.

It is no secret that Grant is one of the players the Lakers have had their eyes on this offseason. The main problem Los Angeles may run into if they were to seriously pursue a trade for Grant revolves around their financial situation.

Lakers' obstacles to pursuing Jerami Grant

The Lakers did not make any major moves in free agency. LeBron James, who was willing to take a paycut if the team pursued a championship-caliber talent like Klay Thompson, ended up accepting a two-year, $101.3 million contract that contains a player option for the 2025-26 season. James will once again be the highest paid player on the Lakers, and he will enter free agency next summer with the hopes of restructuring his contract to aid the team financially.

The only other move the Lakers made this summer, besides drafting Bronny James and making him the sight to see in Summer League, was giving Max Christie a four-year, $32 million contract.

Rumors constantly surround the Lakers. The trade market is always where this team is expected to make a big splash during the offseason. Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, and DeMar DeRozan were all names popping up in connection with the Lakers before the offseason began, yet here we are looking at the same team that just lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets. The only difference is that Redick is now the coach, and Bronny will be cheering his father on from the bench. It is worth noting that Dalton Knecht, the Lakers' first-round pick, has a chance to be a special perimeter player due to the similarities in his game compared to that of Redick's.

With no trade for a star player developing, Grant has been at the forefront of the grouping of secondary players the Lakers can consider targeting. At 30 years old and growing into a primary offensive option over the last few seasons for the Detroit Pistons and the Trail Blazers, Grant has the tools to help lift the Lakers to glory once again. But his contract is not one that is realistic for Los Angeles at this time unless they are to unload a chunk of production.

Grant is in the second year of a five-year, $160 million contract he agreed to with Portland last summer. Aside from earning just under $30 million during the 2024-25 season, the veteran will make an annual average of $32 million through the conclusion of this contract. As of right now, the Lakers don't have room to maneuver when it comes to their payroll.

The Lakers current payroll is slightly under $189 million in total, putting them well over the first tax apron. However, they are just $45,001 below the second tax apron, according to Spotrac. Unless they were to exactly match Grant's incoming salary, the Lakers would wind up exceeding the second apron for the 2024-25 season, which is something management and ownership do not want in order to maintain flexibility.

There would also be concerns about Los Angeles' long-term payroll if they were to acquire Grant, as this would likely lead to James being forced to take a paycut next offseason, and the Lakers wouldn't have any ability to pursue other stars in what could wind up being LeBron's “last dance” season before he retires. With James nearing the end of his career, there is going to be a growing interest from All-Star players around the league to play with the NBA's all-time leading scorer in his final season, league sources told ClutchPoints in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League.

It is worth noting that Jimmy Butler and Kyrie Irving are expected to be among the notable free agents next summer.

From the Blazers' perspective, a trade with the Lakers involving Grant would be tricky. If D'Angelo Russell was to be included in the trade, the Lakers would be tasked with finding a third team, sources said, due to Portland not wanting to add another backcourt player at this time. Austin Reaves has been kept out of all trade discussions Los Angeles has held since before the trade deadline, sources said, leaving Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent as the only other players the Lakers could consider trading in order to meet Grant's $29.7 million salary.

A package of Hachimura, Vincent, and Cam Reddish's $2.4 million salary technically works, but then there is the question of how the Lakers can get the draft assets Portland wants. Much like the Washington Wizards wanting multiple draft picks for Kyle Kuzma, the Blazers have been asking for multiple first-round picks in preliminary talks for Grant, sources said. The Lakers can only offer picks in 2029 and 2031, as well as swaps in 2026, 2028, and 2030, in any trade talks right now.

Between holdups with Russell being included in trade chatter as well as their lack of draft capital, the Lakers' chances of landing an impactful player like Grant remain very slim.

Anfernee Simons on the trade block

The Blazers are open for business. This is an organization that has their eyes on the future, which is why they are willing to discuss trade scenarios with any players other than Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, two players the Blazers believe can be cornerstones for many years to come.

Avdija, who is only 23 years old, is an experienced, youthful option Portland envisions being a part of their core for the foreseeable future. The same could be said about Clingan, whom the Blazers drafted with the seventh overall pick in June's draft. Clingan possesses the defensive abilities, as well as the potential on offense, to become the foundation of this team's frontcourt.

Along with Grant, Simons has rapidly become a key talking point late in the offseason as it pertains to possible trade talks the Blazers may hold. Simons, who has really grown into his own as a featured lead guard over the last couple of seasons, can be a building block for many teams' futures. The problem right now is that the Blazers have a lockjam of talent in their backcourt, and the organization drafted Henderson last summer with the intention of him being their franchise point guard moving forward.

It continues to look likely that the 25-year-old guard will be pushed out of his starting spot at some point. Simons, who has proven to be one of the better perimeter-oriented guards in the league, has no desire to come off the bench. This is a notion Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian recently supported when discussing the futures of Grant and Simons on Sactown Sports 1140 in Sacramento.

“Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe are the centerpieces of the rebuild. And now, of course, they love Clingan,” Fentress stated. “That means you got to move Anfernee [Simons]. Especially because you've committed to two guards and Anfernee is better than both of them right now. You have to start Anfernee, or it's going to look silly.

“If you don't start Anfernee, he's probably going to demand a trade, so he's got to go at some point soon.”

The New Orleans Pelicans were a team that had shown previous interest in Simons prior to trading for Dejounte Murray this offseason, league sources said. With the Pelicans out of the picture, the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets make sense as viable landing spots for Simons, given both teams' clear need for an established point guard. It remains a strong possibility that the Blazers will begin the season with Simons on their roster before making him the best player available on the open market at the trade deadline in February.

What will Blazers do in frontcourt?

Related News Article continues below

Grant and Simons are the two best players on the Blazers roster, which is why they are the prominent names in trade chatter. However, the league took notice of Portland's interest in Clingan heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. When the Blazers drafted Clingan, it became very clear that starting center Deandre Ayton moved from being a solidified member of this team's core to becoming a ticking clock.

At some point, the Blazers and Ayton are expected to part ways, sources said, yet the former first overall pick doesn't command a market at this time. Ayton, who is in the third year of his four-year contract, will be making $34 million this upcoming year. He will make $35.5 million during the 2025-26 season, which is the final year of his contract with Portland. The Blazers still value Ayton as one of the veteran leaders of the team, sources said, which is why it is unlikely they will push for a trade involving the center right now.

After all, the market for centers across the league has slimmed down dramatically since the start of the offseason. Ayton, who will be making $34 million this season and then $35.5 million during the 2025-26 season, wouldn't necessarily be a positive asset for playoff-contending teams to target due to the tax implications that would come with acquiring him. Not to mention, Ayton is more of a traditional big man who tends to play in the paint and does not possess much of a perimeter game.

Perhaps the most overlooked player on the Blazers roster is former Boston Celtics starting big man Robert Williams III. Due to continued knee problems that Williams had addressed via surgery to repair a torn ligament in right knee in November, the Blazers big man only played in a total of six games during the 2023-24 season.

Williams really made a name for himself with the Celtics as an All-Defensive team member during Boston's run to the 2022 NBA Finals. Ultimately, the team was forced to part ways with him in order to acquire both Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday last offseason. Both of those moves led the Celtics to their 18th title in franchise history.

Ayton is still the Blazers' starting center, and Clingan is going to be utilized right away during his rookie season. This essentially puts Williams in the third center spot on Portland's depth chart, which is why there is a strong sense around the league that he will be moved sooner rather than later. So long as he can stay healthy, Williams can be the defensive anchor and starting center for any playoff-contending team around the league.

The Pelicans, who lost Jonas Valanciunas in free agency, seem like the most likely destinations for Williams should New Orleans look to add frontcourt help before the season next to veteran Daniel Theis and rookie Yves Missi. The New York Knicks are another team that has been rumored to be searching for frontcourt help. The only caveat with the Knicks is that they are $2.8 million below the first tax apron. A trade for Williams, which would be tough to pull off in relation to player salaries, would effectively put the Knicks over the first apron.

Precious Achiuwa recently agreed to a new one-year contract with the Knicks as well, likely taking them out of the market to make a trade until closer to the trade deadline during the 2024-25 season.

In the Western Conference, the Sacramento Kings are another team that has registered interest in Williams, sources said. The 6'9″ center would provide immediate rebounding and defensive depth in the frontcourt behind Domantas Sabonis. Sacramento ranked 14th in defensive rating and 13th in opponents' points in the paint during the 2023-24 season, two areas that Williams would immediately provide a boost in.

One underrated team to keep an eye on regarding Williams and other key talents that become available around the league is the Houston Rockets. A reunion between Williams and head coach Ime Udoka would make a ton of sense, especially since the center's play was elevated when Udoka took over as the coach in Boston. However, the Rockets did trade for veteran big man Steven Adams ahead of this past season's trade deadline. Trading for Williams would likely be the precursor to a bigger move Houston would make involving Adams, draft compensation, and possibly one of their younger, high-potential talents.

The future of the Blazers as a whole is going to be formed through the NBA's trade market. Grant, Simons, Ayton, and Williams are all going to begin the 2024-25 season as realistic trade candidates for teams around the league, assuming they still reside in Portland and are entering training camp. It is no longer a matter of if the Blazers pull the trigger on a deal. It is instead a matter of when the Blazers will pull off their next move in the post-Lillard era.