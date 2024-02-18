A great moment between LeBron James and a reporter

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James held his pregame press conference ahead of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, and he had a great moment with USA Today reporter Jeff Zillgitt.

“It's f**king great to see you. It's so great to see you, Jeff,” LeBron James said, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “Love this. And the fact that you got the last question is greater. You tried to hide in the back. I love that as well. Love you man. Wow, it's great to see you.”

Jeff Zillgitt has covered the NBA for USA Today since 1995. He previously got a cancerous tumor successfully removed back in 2015, and James wished him well back then. James also wished Zillgitt well back in March of 2023, when he was dealing with an undisclosed issue. Obviously, it is good to see that Zillgitt is in a good enough place from a health standpoint to be at the All-Star Game in Indiana, and James was happy to see that as well.

Knowing that Zillgitt has covered the NBA since 1995, he likely has a relationship with James going back to when he first came into the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and possibly even earlier than that.

The relationship between players and reporters can be contentious at times, but it is nice to see James and Zillgitt have that moment before the All-Star Game. Now, James will try to give Zillgitt and the NBA fans a show in the game. It will be interesting to see how it plays out.