The New Orleans Saints must find a way to galvanize a curious but restless fanbase. Kellen Moore will aim to get the Saints back to respectability in the NFC South. Plus end their streak of playoff misses.

Moore's biggest task during NFL Training Camp is finding Derek Carr's replacement behind center. Carr shockingly retired in May following a lingering shoulder injury. Tyler Shough is rising as QB1.

But Shough needing to step up isn't a surprise. The Saints drafted him high at No. 40 overall. Shough armed himself with his fully guaranteed contract already. But the Saints immediately are showing they're banking on Shough by taking him in the first 40 selections and signing him.

Instead, this surprising Saints player is the one who could make or break their 2025 campaign.

Saints need Kool-Aid McKinstry to step up

Moore's area of expertise is offense. But he needs a young defender to raise his game another level. All to ensure his offense gets the ball back right away.

That's where Kool-Aid McKinstry enters the picture.

The past Alabama Crimson Tide star fell to No. 41 overall in his 2024 draft class. Even though he garnered first round attention. But he became a gift pickup for New Orleans.

McKinstry showed signs of potential stardom. Especially playing next to established veterans Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo.

The '24 rookie played in 430 total coverage snaps per Pro Football Focus. He delivered astonishing production when called.

Opposing quarterback completed 34 passes on 62 targeted throws toward McKinstry. Meaning QBs only successfully completed less than 55% of their throws against him. The 6-foot-1 CB allowed only 454 total yards too — with no one gaining 100 yards his side. Wide receivers settled for an average of 30.2 yards per game facing him in coverage.

But here's why it's McKinstry, not Shough, who rises as the surprise Saint who'll dictate 2025.

Kool-Aid McKinstry's time is now in Saints defense

Lattimore left for the Washington Commanders. Adebo joined him in the NFC East too. Except he's off to the New York Giants.

Guess who rises to CB1 for this Saints defense?

Best believe quarterbacks will test the incoming second-year CB off the bat. They'll find out if McKinstry stays patient in coverage or plays with panic. He showed some first-year mistakes in '24. Including allowing two touchdowns his side through the final five games.

Here's another reason for Moore and New Orleans banking on McKinstry. He becomes one of the older statesmen in the CB room — even in season two. All due to a sudden departure.

Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement on Tuesday. He ends a brilliant 12-year career that included winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mathieu's departure swings the door open for McKinstry to lead the CB room now. The rest of the CBs are a mix of untested rooks or free agent signings. Alontae Taylor, though, is a contender for one of the other open CB spots.

But the past Tide superstar must establish himself as the ball-hawk and complete corner. Especially in a division loaded with polarizing QB talent. Baker Mayfield is the Pro Bowler N.O. faces twice. But Bryce Young showed improvement and Michael Penix Jr. energizes the new era for Atlanta.

New Orleans needs McKinstry to set a massive tone for this secondary. Plus help give Moore great field position and the ball.