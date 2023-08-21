Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is loving the product that Team USA is putting out in preparation for the FIBA World Cup. He was especially hyped by the celebration that Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton put on display after closing out Team Germany in an exhibition match, as James took to Instagram to shout out the two young stars.

"Y'all TOUGH this one!!!" LeBron on Tyrese Haliburton's celebration of Austin Reaves' game-sealing dunk vs. Germany 😂 (via @KingJames/ IG) pic.twitter.com/yhCVTLdLRr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2023

Tyrese Haliburton is pictured going nuts as Austin Reaves throws down an emphatic slam that was the exclamation point on Team USA's win over Germany, and LeBron James is a massive fan himself. James has been vocal in the past about his love for his Lakers teammate Reaves, although given the fluidity of Haliburton's game, it comes as no surprise that James is a supporter of the Indiana Pacers guard as well.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Team USA won its last exhibition match before the FIBA World Cup begins, officially going undefeated during all of their practice games. This bodes well for their success during the tournament, although nothing is guaranteed in terms of them bringing home the gold medal.

Besides Haliburton and Reaves, Team USA has been led so far by Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson. Edwards has specifically taken charge, as he went off to the tune of 34 points in Team USA's win over Germany.

Stay tuned into the start of the FIBA World Cup and Team USA on their quest for a gold medal. LeBron James is definitely going to be one of the many hoopers around the NBA who are going to be watching.