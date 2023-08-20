Team USA was in trouble in their final 2023 FIBA World Cup showcase game against Germany on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, but Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards helped save the day with a monster performance, including multiple clutch baskets down the stretch. Edwards' dominance caught the eye of LeBron James and many others on social media as Team USA earned a 99-91 victory to finish 5-0 in the pre-FIBA World Cup exhibitions.

Edwards racked up 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting and 4-of-8 from 3-point range. This was the dagger:

34 POINTS 😱 THIS KID IS SPECIAL. pic.twitter.com/umi8DaTwAC — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 20, 2023

As Edwards took the game over in the fourth quarter, LeBron (who's not in the top five of Edwards' all-time list) took notice:

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

🐜 Man cooking!! That boy 🥶 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 20, 2023

Anthony Edwards and Team USA used an 18-0 run to take control of the game in crunch time. The Americans even trailed by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, only to finish the frame strong to get back within striking distance heading into the fourth. While things still looked dicey at points in the fourth quarter, the big run led by Edwards, Austin Reaves, Tyrese Haliburton, Mikal Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. sealed the deal for Team USA.

Now that the exhibition slate is over, Team USA will turn their attention to the actual FIBA World Cup. The Americans begin first-round play next Saturday against the New Zealand, followed by games against Greece (Aug. 28) and Jordan (Aug. 30).

While this version of Team USA doesn't have the normal star power of these kinds of teams, Anthony Edwards is embracing the role as the top dog and showing just how good he can be. Even with a somewhat weaker roster than normal, Edwards and Co. are still expected to win the FIBA World Cup after getting tested a couple times in these exhibitions.