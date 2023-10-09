“The Shop,” a popular show created by LeBron James' media company Uninterrupted, is visiting Tennessee State this Friday. The show will have a live recording on the HBCU's campus during their homecoming week.

Though a guest list has not been released, “The Shop” is known for its candid conversations among star-studded guests. Celebrities, actors, athletes, musicians, and public figures come together to discuss whatever is on their minds for the 30-minute production. Created in 2018, guests such as Chris Paul, Donald Glover, Jay-Z, Tom Brady, Wanda Sykes, Gavin Newsom, the late Chadwick Boseman, and many, many more have been on the show.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a bunch of events lined up for Tennessee State students. Students can sign up for a free haircut, take pictures at a photo booth, or shoot hoops at a pop-up basket. There is also a networking station, as well as merchandise exclusive to the event. Immediately after those events, there will be a live version of the show for an hour. Seats are first come, first served.

Tennessee State is the first stop on “The Shop Live HBCU Tour.” Two weeks after their visit to Nashville, the tour comes to Hampton, Virginia on Oct. 27. Students of Hampton University and the visitors from North Carolina A&T, the Pirates' homecoming opponent, will enjoy the same festivities as their fellow HBCU up north. Additionally, there is a concert after the show taping, though that is only on the Hampton section of the tour.

The tour ends on Nov. 2 in Greensboro, North Carolina, for North Carolina A&T's world-famous Greatest Homecoming On Earth (GHOE) celebration.