By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

After receiving some brutal injury news on Friday, Los Angeles Lakers fans are bracing for a tough next couple of weeks for their beloved purple & gold. It was revealed that fan-favorite Austin Reaves is expected to miss at least two weeks with a hamstring injury. Joining him on the sidelines will be Lonnie Walker IV, who is likewise expected to sit out at least half a month with tendinitis in his left knee. Walker and Reaves will join Anthony Davis on LA’s growing injury list as the All-Star big man continues to rehab a lingering foot injury.

Walker has missed the Lakers’ last three games with his knee problem. A recent update on the 24-year-old has indicated that the team’s medical staff intend to re-evaluate his injury in two weeks’ time. Depending on how those tests go, it’s possible that Walker misses even more time.

On the bright side, though, the Lakers did get a considerable update on the Anthony Davis front. The eight-time All-Star is reportedly set to test out his right foot on the court in an individual workout in the coming days. This will be the first time AD returns to the court since sustaining a stress injury on his foot in mid-December. Davis still has no timetable to return, though, which only means that the Lakers will be extremely shorthanded in their next few games.

Much like he has been doing in the past few weeks, LeBron James will need to do most of the heavy lifting for LA amid their current injury crisis. The Lakers are just hoping that the 38-year-old remains healthy through this stretch.