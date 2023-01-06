By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.

In addition to guaranteeing Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel’s contracts for the rest of the season, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers will also fill their open roster spot. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers will sign swingman Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract, giving the purple and gold another 3 and D option on the wing.

It’s no surprise that the Lakers kept Reaves and Gabriel. LeBron James clearly loves what Reaves brings to the table, and Reaves, for his part, has definitely earned his keep as a solid player beyond the memes. Meanwhile, Gabriel, despite his considerable offensive limitations, is a bundle of energy capable of impacting a game with his hustle on both ends of the floor.

On the other hand, while Sterling Brown’s signing makes sense on paper, it’s unclear what the 27-year old wing can bring to the Lakers’ table. Brown struggled for all of last season with the Dallas Mavericks, and he went unsigned for months after the Oklahoma City Thunder waived him.

The frontcourt appears to be the area the Lakers need the most help in, especially with Anthony Davis’ injury. Thomas Bryant has been playing well, and Wenyen Gabriel is doing everything he can in the backup role, but the Lakers evidently lack size, especially on the perimeter. The addition of the 6’5 Brown wouldn’t change that.

Thus, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the Lakers end up signing a big man at the conclusion of Brown’s 10-day contract.