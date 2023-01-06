By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of depth, particularly on the frontcourt amid Anthony Davis’ injury. LeBron James, simply put, needs some help in carrying the Lakers’ razor-thin squad. And the Lakers may soon utilize their open roster spot following the waiving of Matt Ryan last month. Enter DeMarcus Cousins.

The Lakers will reportedly bring in DeMarcus Cousins for a workout sometime next week, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Cousins last played in the NBA back in April, when his Denver Nuggets suffered a five-game defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.

A physically imposing post presence gifted with sublime touch and footwork, an untimely torn Achilles in 2018 cut Cousins’ prime short. The major injury considerably sapped Cousins’ athleticism, rendering him unplayable in matchups against quick-footed or sweet-shooting big men.

DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 following disappointing season with the Warriors, but he suffered yet another injury, this time a torn ACL. This knocked him out for the entirety of the 2019-20 season, and the Lakers decided to waive him in February 2020 to make room for Markieff Morris, who played a few crucial minutes in the purple and gold’s run to the championship in the bubble.

Over the past two seasons, Cousins has played sparingly while splitting time with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and, most recently, the Nuggets. Should Cousins impress in his Lakers workout, he should slot in well behind a resurgent Thomas Bryant, who has been playing exceptionally well in a featured role.

Cousins may not be the player he once was, but at the very least, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are familiar with him, with the latter even forging a strong partnership with him back in their New Orleans Pelicans days.