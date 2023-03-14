While the NBA is in midst of a critical stretch run toward the playoffs, basketball fans of all stripes will nevertheless be paying close attention to college hoops over the next few weeks. The 2023 NCAA Tournament starts on Tuesday with the First Four and will wrap up in early April, giving NBA organizations the chance to scout draft prospects against quality on the biggest stage.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers might be looking for a contributor right away, so this tournament should be very important in the scouting department. So far this season, the Lakers are 33-35 and have the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. As of now, they would be in the play-in tournament come regular season’s end.

If Los Angeles does not make it to the playoffs, it would have a late lottery pick. It is worth noting the New Orleans Pelicans have a swap option thanks to the Anthony Davis trade. Since the teams have similar records, both picks could be in the same range.

While this means the Lakers’ front office will likely miss out on top draft prospects, it could still select a solid player. Still, Los Angeles likely need to do extra research to find the right player, and it all starts with March Madness.

With that being said, here are the top best NBA Draft prospects for the Los Angeles Lakers to watch in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

3. Dereck Lively II, C – Duke

One of the areas the Lakers should address is their center depth. Davis has been dealing with injuries throughout his time in Los Angeles. The team acquired Mo Bamba at the trade deadline, but he has a non-guaranteed contract for next season and is also injured.

Because of that, a center such as Dereck Lively II could be a solution for Los Angeles. In high school, he was a five-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American. He helped the Duke Blue Devils win the ACC tournament after finishing fourth in the regular season.

Lively is averaging 5.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists as a freshman. He is shooting 65.8% from the field and 60% from the free-throw line. Most importantly, he is blocking 2.3 shots a night.

The athletic seven-footer earned ACC All-Defensive team and ACC All-Freshman team honors. While his numbers are mostly pedestrian, Lively’s potential and defensive skills play a role in his first-round stock.

The No. 5 Blue Devils will kick off their quest for a sixth national title on Thursday versus No. 12 Oral Roberts in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament.

2. Kris Murray, PF – Iowa

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another player the Lakers should keep an eye on is Kris Murray out of Iowa. The twin brother of Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray, the power forward should be joining his former college teammate in the NBA next season.

Murray is putting up 20.4 points, 7.9 boards and 2.0 assists this season. He is also recording 1.2 blocks and a steal per contest. His shooting splits are 48.4% from the field, 33.9% from beyond the arc and 73.7% from the free-throw line.

Despite the team going just 19-13, Murray helped Iowa make it to the NCAA Tournament. He ended up receiving a First-team All-Big Ten nod and was also named a Third Team All-American by The Sporting News.

Turning 23 before the start of the 2023-24 season, Murray should be a player ready to contribute in the NBA. If the Lakers want a rookie who can help them win a title before LeBron James retires, Murray could be the answer.

The No. 8 Hawkeyes will start their NCAA Tournament campaign on Thursday against No. 9 Auburn in the Midwest Region.

1. Cason Wallace, G – Kentucky

Los Angeles made a big move at the trade deadline by bringing back D’Angelo Russell. However, the point guard is in the last year of his contract, which means he could leave the Lakers in the 2023 offseason. With so much uncertainty surrounding Russell beyond this season, the front office might go for a guard with its first-round pick.

An interesting option is Cason Wallace out of Kentucky. He is averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds with 2.0 steals per game. He is making 44.1% of his field goals, 34.7% of his 3-pointers and 76.2% of his free throws.

Contrary to the other players on this list, Wallace did not receive any major accolades this season with the Wildcats. Still, his young age and his assist and steal numbers show some promise.

For a team without a lock at point guard for the future, the Lakers could opt to select Wallace even if they bring Russell back. If they do so, Wallace could be a backup or even spend some time developing in the G League. This way, he could still learn without the high pressure of playing rookie point guard for a team with title aspirations.

The No. 6 Wildcats are trying to win their first national championship in more than a decade this March. They open the 2023 NCAA Tournament in the first round of the East Region on Friday against No. 11 Providence.