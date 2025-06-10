The Los Angeles Lakers had a very promising regular season this year, but the playoffs didn't go to plan. After earning the three-seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. LA was expected to win the series, but the Timberwolves ended up winning it in just five games. Now, the Lakers are trying to use the offseason to get better, and that could involve making some trades.

One trade idea that has been floated around involves the Lakers acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz. Kessler would be a huge addition to the team, but Lakers insider Jovan Buha doesn't see it happening.

“I think the issue with Walker Kessler and with Utah in general is their asking prices tend to be higher, and I think trading for Lauri [Markkanen] or Walker is going to be a high price,” Buha said.

If the price is right, this would be a great pickup for the Lakers. However, is Walker Kessler worth this hefty cost?

“Going back to last season, I reported that the Lakers had had interest in Walker previously, and they had inquired about him to the Jazz, and the feedback they got was the starting price, not the final price,” Buha continued. “The starting price was the equivalent of two+ first-round picks.”

There is a chance that the Lakers can offer enough to the Jazz to make this trade possible, but at that point, it might not be in their best inteest.

“I just don't know if the Lakers have the requisite assets to get Walker Kessler, but I think he's likely available for the right price,” Buha added. “I just think that price is very high, and I don't know if the Lakers can get to it.”

Buha did note, however, that a three-team trade could end up helping the Lakers here as it could become a more realistic and less expensive option.

“Yes, I think it probably does, especially depending on the asset going to Utah,” he said. “If the Lakers can find a way to get a third team to give up an asset to Utah, and then the Lakers give that team an asset — maybe a team is really high on Rui [Hachimura], Gabe [Vincent], or Maxi Kleber.”

At the end of the day, this trade probably isn't going to happen during the offseason, but it could become more realistic down the road.

“I don't think he's a real option,” Buha concluded. “… It [trade package] would probably have to be something like Dalton [Knecht] and two first-round picks for Walker, and the Lakers don't have two firsts to trade. There's no reason for Utah to drop the price now; maybe they drop the price at the February 2026 trade deadline. I don't think he's realistic right now.”

The Lakers might not trade for Walker Kessler this offseason, but there is still a chance that the team is one of the more active ones leading up to next season.