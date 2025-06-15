The Kansas City Chiefs will have revenge on the mind heading into the 2025 season. Kansas City will attempt to forget about their failure in Super Bowl 59 by getting right back to the big game this season. The Chiefs also got some good news off the field this week that could help solve their stadium dilemma.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed a legislative package on Saturday which should catch the attention of Chiefs fans.

The legislative package includes hundreds of millions of dollars in financial aid intended to persuade the Chiefs and Royals to remain in Missouri.

Both the Chiefs and Royals currently play at the Truman Sports Complex. The leases for both Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium expire in January of 2031. The two franchises have spent the last several years trying to determine the past path forward, and this legislative package could help keep them in Missouri.

It has not been an easy road to finding new funds to keep the Chiefs in Missouri.

In 2024, voters in Jackson County did not pass a sales tax extension that would have contributed to a $800 million renovation of Arrowhead Stadium.

Now this new legislative package is reported to authorize bonds for up to 70% of the cost of new stadiums in the state of Missouri.

This offer will remain on the table until June 30th.

Both the Chiefs and Royals are reportedly optimistic that they'll have formulated a plan by that deadline.

Will this bill help keep the Chiefs in Kansas City?

Chiefs fans are right to be optimistic about keeping the team in Missouri after this week's news.

But the passing of this legislative package does not guarantee that the Chiefs will stay in Missouri.

Professional sports is littered with stories of teams playing chicken with their home city over stadium finances. It is often a tropey story that ends up with the team staying home.

Unfortunately, there are also a number of times where teams have changed locations because of stadium negotiations.

The Coyotes in the NHL, the Chargers and Raiders in the NFL, and the Athletics in the MLB are all recent examples of teams changing locations in recent memory.

Ultimately, it seems like this legislative package should keep the Chiefs in Kansas City for the foreseeable future.

But some fans may not feel comfortable until an agreement is officially reached.