Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James praised Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark following her standout return from injury, celebrating her performance in a social media post after the Fever’s 102-88 win over the defending champion New York Liberty on Saturday.

Clark posted 32 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, two blocks, and one steal while shooting 11-for-20 from the field and 7-for-14 from three-point range in 31 minutes. The game marked her first appearance since missing five contests with a left quad strain.

James reacted to the performance on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing,

“The CC EFFECT!! WELCOME BACK! You were missed!”

Clark helped the Fever snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 5-5 on the season. She scored 25 of her 32 points in the first half, a career-high for any half, and finished just two rebounds and one assist shy of a triple-double.

The 23-year-old guard hit three consecutive three-pointers from beyond 30 feet in the first quarter, energizing the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd and helping Indiana take control early against one of the league’s top teams.

Saturday’s win marked Clark’s most complete performance to date and came in a nationally televised matchup against a Liberty team that entered the game with a 9-1 record and had won five straight.

New York was led by Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, who combined for 45 points, but the Liberty struggled to contain Clark’s deep shooting and playmaking throughout the afternoon.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has drawn widespread attention since her arrival in the league, with James among several NBA players who have voiced support for her early impact.

Her return bolstered an Indiana team that had gone 2-3 during her absence and currently sits third in the Eastern Conference standings.