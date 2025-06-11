The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be active in the center market this offseason, with veteran big man Brook Lopez once again surfacing as a potential target. Despite their reported interest, it remains unclear whether the franchise will make a formal push to sign the 37-year-old Milwaukee Bucks center in free agency.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Lopez continues to have admirers within the Lakers organization.

“The Lakers have long been fans of Lopez, sources say,” Fischer wrote. “That doesn't guarantee they will pursue him again, but the Lakers are indeed expected to be a player in the center market this summer.”

Lopez, a Los Angeles native, recently completed his 17th NBA season and seventh with Milwaukee. He averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 37.3% from three-point range. He appeared in 80 games during the 2024–25 campaign, logging 31.8 minutes per contest as a key contributor on both ends of the floor.

Lakers weigh Brook Lopez reunion while exploring center market

A two-time All-Defensive selection and former NBA champion, Lopez remains one of the league’s premier rim protectors. His ability to stretch the floor on offense and anchor a defense in drop coverage has helped him maintain high-level impact well into the latter stages of his career.

Lopez also has history with the Lakers, having played for the franchise during the 2017–18 season. In his lone year with Los Angeles, he posted averages of 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game across 74 appearances. Despite solid production in limited minutes, the Lakers opted not to re-sign him, and Lopez joined the Bucks in free agency the following summer.

While Lopez would bring valuable size, experience, and shooting to the Lakers' frontcourt, they are expected to evaluate multiple options this offseason. Another name linked to the center market is Steven Adams, who could become available depending on his status with the Houston Rockets.

“Sources say that Houston, furthermore, would once again have interest in signing Lopez if the Rockets are unable to retain Steven Adams,” Fischer added.

Adams, 31, completed his 11th NBA season averaging 3.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 13.9 minutes per game over 57 appearances. Though limited in offensive versatility, Adams remains a strong interior presence and rebounder who could fill a complementary role in a rotation led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

As free agency approaches, the Lakers’ pursuit of a dependable center will be a focal point, especially as they look to rebound from a second consecutive first-round playoff exit and retool the roster around their All-Star duo.