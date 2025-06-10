Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pushed back on criticism of LeBron James this week, calling out detractors who have long claimed the Los Angeles Lakers forward has “no bag” despite his legendary accomplishments.

Antetokounmpo took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after the latest episode of Mind the Game podcast featuring James and Steve Nash. James, now 40 and entering his 23rd NBA season, addressed the long-running debate regarding his offensive skillset.

“I’m sitting here with 50 billion points — leading scorer all-time in the NBA. No bag? That proves the point,” James said during the episode, referencing the label often used to question his ball-handling and shot-creation style.

Antetokounmpo responded shortly after the episode aired.

“If there are people out there that believe that one of the greatest players to ever be on earth has no bag… Man I’ve seen it all” Antetokounmpo wrote.

Mutual respect endures as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo face key offseason calls

James and Antetokounmpo have shared mutual admiration over the years. Earlier in the 2024-25 NBA season, James appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and praised the two-time MVP while humorously imagining his dominance in a previous era.

“You trying to tell me Giannis wouldn’t be able to play an NBA game in the 70s?” James said. “Giannis Antetokounmpo would have 250 points in a game in the 70s. 250.”

James concluded his 22nd season as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 42,184 career points and recently became the first player in league history to reach 50,000 combined points between the regular season and playoffs. He is a four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP, and three-time Olympic gold medalist.

James holds a $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season and has not yet announced whether he will opt in or test free agency.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee appeared uncertain following the Bucks’ first-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers, who went on to win the Eastern Conference title. However, the 30-year-old hinted at a return in comments recently shared by Coast to Coast Brazil.

“I’m rooting for good basketball… the Finals are different, I hope to be back soon with the Bucks,” Antetokounmpo said.

The Bucks will now enter a pivotal offseason as they look to retool around Antetokounmpo following another early playoff exit.

As for James, his comments on Mind the Game and Antetokounmpo’s public defense added another chapter to the ongoing dialogue surrounding his style of play — and the lasting impact of a career that continues to defy convention and criticism.