As the NBA Finals continue with the Indiana Pacers holding a 2-1 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took a moment to reflect on his own championship experiences, revealing a personal policy that shaped his approach to the league’s biggest stage.

During the latest episode of Mind the Game, the podcast he co-hosts with Hall of Famer Steve Nash, James discussed a strict rule he implemented regarding his family’s attendance at NBA Finals games.

“For me personally, I never let my family come to a finals game unless it was a closeout game,” James said.

James explained that his rationale centered around maintaining focus and minimizing distractions. Whether at home or on the road, he kept his family away from games unless the Lakers were on the verge of winning the series.

“If we were up, you know 3-1 or if it was 3-3, so like we went to Game 7 in the 2016 finals. My family didn’t come until Game 7,” James said. “I didn’t want to change anything and obviously if we had an opportunity to close out that final game… the family would be there. Other than that, I kept them home especially on the road.”

LeBron James set strict family rule during NBA Finals runs

James emphasized that the presence of family at high-stakes events, particularly on the road, could risk compromising his intense preparation and mental focus. He pointed to potential incidents in the stands as a factor.

“I didn’t want my family on the road during the finals and I’m trying to focus not only on myself, but carrying my team, making sure my teammates is locked in,” he said. “If something happened in the stands with my family, it could very easily knock me out of my locked-out zone.”

James added that interactions between fans and his loved ones — whether directed at his wife, children, or mother — could quickly pull his attention away from the game.

“They say something to my mom. Unless it was a closeout game, my family stayed home,” he said. “That’s how I always kept it, and it worked for me in a couple of my finals wins.”

James, 40, is a four-time NBA champion and four-time Finals MVP. He has made 10 appearances in the NBA Finals over his 22-year career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. His focus and preparation in those moments have often been cited as central to his sustained success at the highest level of competition.

The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 playoffs but are expected to retool this offseason around James and newly acquired guard Luka Doncic. James holds a $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season. He has not yet announced whether he plans to return for a 23rd season.