‘Almost as damaging as Westbrick’: LeBron James’ free throw shooting gets massive hate from Skip Bayless

When the Los Angeles Lakers released a sizzle reel for LeBron James’ Year 20, a lot of NBA fans got hyped. After all, this is King James we’re talking about–a player who has been among the top players in the league for the last two decades.

However, while a lot of people can’t wait to see James suit up in a historic year for him, Skip Bayless couldn’t stop hating. The veteran sports commentator made sure to be critical of LeBron once again … probably after seeing that teaser from the Lakers.

Bayless really felt the need to remind LeBron of how poor of a free throw shooter he is, even saying that he is as “damaging” to the Purple and Gold as Russell Westbrook.

“I keep hearing LeBron is “in the lab.” He’d better be working on free-throw shooting. He took the 15th most in the NBA last season, ranked only 86th in FT %. Just killed the Lakers. Almost as damaging as Westbrick,” Bayless wrote on Twitter.

Sure, LeBron could really use a more consistent free throw shot. Imagine what he would have averaged if last season if he made at least 80 percent of his freebies. The problem for Skip is he hates everything that LeBron does, so much so that his takes lack credibility know and have just gone to borderline hating.

Not to mention that it’s not really his free throw shooting that “killed the Lakers” in their failed playoff bid. A lot of things went wrong for LA in 2021-22, and we’re pretty sure a couple of free throws wouldn’t have saved them.

Regardless of Skip’s hate, though, it’s unlikely LeBron will give the commentator the attention he’s craving for years now.