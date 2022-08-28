Lakers get fans hyped for Year 20 LeBron James with sizzle reel

LeBron James is about to begin his second decade in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is looking to add to his one-of-a-kind resumé this season, his 20th as a professional basketball player.

To no one’s surprise, James is staying ready and continuing to work as the season approaches. The Lakers got fans excited for The King’s 20th season with a hype video of James in a workout session.

Year 20 loading 🔋 pic.twitter.com/n01HoPS68v — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 28, 2022

LeBron James reposted the video on Twitter accompanied by emojis suggesting his time to dominate again is soon. After signing an extension with the Lakers, James is showing his NBA career could go on for much, much longer.

Of all the remarkable parts of his basketball legacy, LeBron James’ longevity is perhaps the most insane part. It’s as if his prime years are still going even as he enters his age-38 season. Injuries have slowed him down a little bit but he is still a force to be reckoned with on the court, as evidenced by the 30.3 points he averaged per game last season, the second-most of his career.

James may not be the popular answer for who the greatest NBA player is — that is seemingly Giannis Antetokounmpo’s title now— but The King remains one of the very best basketball players on the planet.

Even though the Lakers’ roster looks very shaky, seeing how LeBron James fares in his 20th NBA season will be fascinating to watch. He should continue to be dominant as he helped navigate LA back to the playoffs.