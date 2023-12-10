Lakers big man Anthony Davis went for 40-20 in the NBA In-Season Tournament title game and fans went crazy over his performance

The Los Angeles Lakers are your first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament champions after beating the Indiana Pacers 123-109 in the title game in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Lakers were led by big man Anthony Davis, who went off for 41 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists in the title game. Naturally, fans were going nuts after that monster performance:

Anthony Davis to any black center pic.twitter.com/CbMkmyrlAv — BRON BRON (@dunkedbyjames) December 10, 2023

On X, Dondo (@daradondo) said, “Anthony Davis is the best player in the NBA But he has to play like it Tonite he did 41 points , 20 rebounds Nobody is like him”

Caillou Borden (@caillouborden12) liked AD snagging a season-high in both rebounds and points, “IST MVP ANTHONY DAVIS STANDING ON BUSINESS !!!”

Flock (@flockSOB) thinks the Lakers star has it out for the Pacers, “Anthony Davis Is Outrageous For Doing Shits To Da Pacers Do It Every Game”

Zengreenyoda (@zengreenyoda) definitely believes in Davis after Saturday's performance, “Anthony Davis. Laker fans called him washed. Called him soft ? I dare them to say that again ….”

This game was the only one in the tournament that doesn't count in the standings, but there was a lot on the line. In addition to taking home a trophy, Lakers players on standard contracts each made $500,000 and the Pacers received $200,000 apiece. Players on two-way deals took home half those amounts.

Though the stakes weren’t as high as they would be for a playoff, the tournament and the title game had that kind of atmosphere in front of the pro-Lakers crowd.

If the Lakers are able to get this kind of performance from Davis in the NBA Playoffs, they could be a real threat to win an NBA championship.