The time has finally come for the NBA In-Season Tournament Final as we're set to bring you our betting prediction and pick for the league's historic night. Only two teams remain with the chance to become the NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament Champions. Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (12-8) will face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9). Check out our NBA odds series for our Pacers-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers find themselves in the Finals after knocking off both the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in impressive fashion. It's been a coming out party for Tyrese Haliburton and he's staking his claim for the Tournament MVP award. Still, they're hungry for another win in Vegas and they'll come in as the hottest shooting team in the tournament.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the the Finals after narrowly knocking off the Phoenix Suns and later dominating the New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron James has been on a mission to add yet another accolade to his never-ending resume and the Lakers have seen their best basketball of the season during these tournament games. They'll hope to hoist another trophy here tonight.

NBA In-Season Tournament Final Odds: Pacers-Lakers Odds

Indiana Pacers: +4.5 (-108)

Los Angeles Lakers: -4.5 (-112)

Over: 243 (-110)

Under: 243 (-110)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Lakers

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC, ESPN, NBA League Pass

TV: ABC, ESPN, NBA League Pass

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Tyrese Haliburton is slowly emerging as the league's next superstar and he's been the main reason for the Pacers' success during this tournament. In their win over the Celtics, he notched a 26-10-13 triple-double while beating Boston by 10 points. Against Milwaukee, Haliburton scored another 27 points and added a monstrous 15 assists to his total. While the story has been about him and his clutch play through this tournament, the Pacers are a successful squad because they're probably the most unselfish team in the league. They have a roster full of talented scorers, but they lack any superstars or big egos to take over games. The Indiana Pacers are solely focused on finding the best shot available each time down the floor and it's paid dividends for them during this recent run.

The Pacers run their offense like a well-oiled machine, but their play on the defensive end hasn't quite been up to the same standard. They're often susceptible to high-scoring games with much of the action taking place in transition. The Lakers are a big, physical team and could pose some problems if they slow the pace of the game down. Furthermore, Obi Toppin will have to step up and guard LeBron James during a championship game, which is a heavy task on its own. Still, the Pacers could turn this game into a track meet and hope that their offense can once again click during the fourth quarter as they try to run away with it.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

It's no surprise that any LeBron-led team will elevate their play when there's something on the line, but James is intent on adding this accolade to his list of accomplishments and we've seen him play some of his best basketball in recent memory. He was a model of efficiency in their last win against the Pelicans scoring 30 points on 9-12 from the field, 4-4 from three, and 8-8 from the line. He's arguably shooting the ball from three better now than he has in his whole career and he's intent on continuing that hot shooting here tonight. In fact, the Lakers have hit a league-leading 45% from three during the Tournament, so they're heating up as a team at the perfect time.

To win this game against the Pacers, the Lakers will have to get big on defense and clog up any scoring opportunities in the paint. They'll benefit from having to force Indiana to shoot threes along the perimeter and they'll have an advantage in rebounding the ball with Anthony Davis in the middle. It seems as though the Lakers' run through this tournament has been rooted in their ability to make hustle-plays and capitalize on second-chance points, so expect them to stay resilient if they fall to any deficits throughout this game.

Final Pacers-Lakers Prediction & Pick

This will be the first meeting of the season between these two teams and it's exciting to see them square off while they play their hottest basketball of the season. Tyrese Haliburton is the hottest player in the league right now and his play has elevated his entire team to performing like one of the East's best. LeBron James and the Lakers, however, are also shooting their best percentages of the season during these tournament games and they're the most determined team in winning this championship.

Ultimately, I think this game will come down to which team can make the hustle plays and come up with important stops on defense. The Lakers have been the more solid team defensively and they'll have another advantage in size during this one. I expect them to fully exploit the mismatches down low and there's not one player on the Pacers that can effectively guard LeBron James.

I think this game will come down to the final possession and we could even be in for an overtime period if these teams keep it close down the stretch. The Lakers will come out and win this game behind their defense – there's no way LeBron doesn't go all-out in trying to win this trophy. However, the safe bet is to take the Pacers' spread for the prediction as they're bound to keep this game close and down to the wire.

Final Pacers-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers +4.5 (-108); Will there be Overtime? YES (+1400)