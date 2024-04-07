According to Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers' ongoing surge — fueled by a humming offense — wasn't jumpstarted by any moment, game, or conversation.
It was simply a change in attitude.
“I think the biggest difference is that we're just having fun,” Davis said after the Lakers' 116-97 rout over the Cleveland Cavaliers — their ninth win in 10 games.
“We're holding each other accountable,” continued Davis. “Somebody messes up, we're yelling, screaming at him. But nobody's taking it personal, cause we all know what we're here for: To try to win.”
Davis had 22 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, six blocks, and three steals in the Lakers' win on Saturday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James added 24 points and 12 assists. D'Angelo Russell made six triples and led the way with 28 points. Taurean Prince had one of his best games in Los Angeles — 18 points, 7-for-9 shooting (4-for-5 from 3), team-high +26.
It was an all-around impressive showing from the Lakers, who went 5-1 on their road trip but faced mostly friendly competition. On Saturday, the Lakers — dealing with a tricky start time — shot 56.3% from the field and held a talented contender fighting for playoff positioning to 43.3% (and under 100 points).
Prince said the Lakers' off-court relationship-building has begetted accountability.
“We're human. It takes time to trust people. It takes time to get to know people … That comes with spending time with each other. Figuring out things about each other that have nothing to do with basketball. Allows you to get closer to guys and play harder for each other.
“When those moments come when it is time to buckle down and talk about business and handle business, those conversations, no matter how hot they get, it's from a good place. We know that. So it makes it easier to hold each other accountable.”
The Lakers relied on that togetherness to fend off Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and the Cavaliers. After Cleveland opened the third quarter on a 17-4 to reclaim the lead, the Lakers responded with 17 straight points and never looked back.
When the buzzer sounder, the Lakers (45-33) occupied the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, 0.5 games up on the Sacramento Kings (44-33), who own the tiebreaker.
“I think we're in a really good spot,” said Austin Reaves.
The Lakers also went up a level after the trade deadline last season, so their uptick as the playoffs near isn't entirely out of left field (especially since LeBron and AD have stayed healthy and available). This is a seasoned, serious squad, with two “locked in” leaders and a productive ability to keep the focus inward.
That said, the Lakers' midseason evolution from one of the least efficient, least inventive offensive groups in the NBA into a zippy highlight factory has been a pleasant surprise.
“I think we were too uptight early on,” Davis said about the pre-February struggles. “Everybody was trying to do the right thing, make the right play. You start second-guessing yourself. Now we're just playing freely.
“We know each other's game at this point. No one is complaining. … We're having fun. We're having a great time playing basketball.”