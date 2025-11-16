Oklahoma football heard 100,000 screaming Alabama fans aiming to rattle the Sooners, while thinking national championship too. The ruckus flipped from deafening to tone deaf inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, though. John Mateer and the Sooners walked out silencing the crowd in winning 23-21 — and bursting into the College Football Playoff picture in the process.

Mateer wasn't on the field one year ago when Oklahoma fans stormed the field after the Sooners' 24-3 romp. The former Washington State QB, however, just secured his biggest Southeastern Conference win since joining OU.

Mateer combined for only 161 yards, but scored on a 20-yard rushing scamper in taking down the No. 4 Crimson Tide. And he carried some Alabama defenders with him in the process.

He took care of the ball and delivered the needed plays to will his Sooners past the powerful Tide.

Now the prized College Football Transfer Portal find has OU fans thinking big — CFP and national championship game big.

Fans react to John Mateer, Oklahoma performance

Mateer thrives in OU's Air Raid attack mixed with RPO (run pass option) concepts. Although one fan believes he's already an Oklahoma throwback.

“John Mateer plays football like he’s an old school option QB with his rugged running style. Would have thrived for Barry Switzer,” the fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

An SEC fan acknowledged the grit of Mateer, calling him “tough as hell” online.

Yet, Oklahoma insider for On3/Rivals Parker Thune believes Mateer and OU have yet to hit their peak together.

“The reality with this Sooners team is that they STILL haven’t found an offensive rhythm yet, at least not since John Mateer returned from thumb surgery,” Thune posted. “They’re winning games in spite of pretty persistent offensive stagnation.”

Thune, though, believes the Sooners are fully capable of being the nation's best team.

Can Oklahoma sneak into CFP?

Sooner fans have been craving to see an eighth national title crown come back to Norman. Oklahoma hasn't hosted a national championship celebration in 25 years — before Mateer was even born.

This year's Sooners are more than 8-2 overall, they've toppled four different ranked foes that spark their case for a CFP bid.

OU first knocked down Michigan as the first victory over a top 25 squad. Auburn fell next and now, Tennessee and Alabama surface as top 15 victories.

Oklahoma finds itself in stronger shape than ever under Brent Venables and with Mateer behind center. The nation's best defense backs both too, which sacked Ty Simpson four times.

But a logjam remains in front of this CFP pursuit. Fellow SEC teams Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Texas and a Texas A&M that pulled an epic comeback are still in the conference title game fold. Those five are very much in play too of the playoffs. Alabama isn't out either — by virtue of beating highly ranked Vandy and Georgia teams earlier this season.

OU still has external factors at play with Missouri and LSU left on the schedule. The nation, though, has its eyes on the re-aspiring national title contender out of Norman.