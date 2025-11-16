The Oklahoma Sooners stunned No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide 23-21 on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, handing the home team a crushing defeat. Beyond the upset itself, the win came with a surprising statistical footnote.

This victory marked the Sooners' fewest total yards in a win in over two decades. “Oklahoma beat Alabama with just 212 total yards of total offense, its fewest in a win since 2001 vs. Texas,” as per ESPN Insights.

The last time the Sooners won with such little production came against No. 5 Texas Longhorns in the 2001 Red River Rivalry, a 14-3 victory where Oklahoma managed just 206 total yards. Like that game, Saturday's win was built entirely on defense and capitalizing on mistakes.

Alabama actually dominated the yardage battle 406-212, yet couldn't turn that advantage into points. The difference came down to turnovers. The Sooners forced three of them, with cornerback Eli Bowen's 87-yard pick-six in the first quarter providing a 10-0 cushion that proved crucial.

Quarterback John Mateer wasn't asked to do much, finishing with 161 combined yards and one rushing score. He protected the ball and converted a handful of key third downs. Not a single Oklahoma skill player eclipsed 36 yards, underscoring just how limited the offense was.

Article Continues Below

The defense carried everything. Linebacker Kip Lewis wreaked havoc with seven tackles and two sacks, consistently collapsing the pocket on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. Down the stretch, Oklahoma clamped down completely. Alabama managed just 57 yards over its final four drives. The Crimson Tide's last chance died on a turnover on downs, and the Sooners ran out the clock from there.

Simpson finished with 326 passing yards and a touchdown to tight end Josh Cuevas, but his interception loomed large. Running back Daniel Hill added two rushing touchdowns early, though Oklahoma adjusted and neutralized him after halftime.

The loss is a disaster for Alabama. At 8-2, the Crimson Tide now needs external help to reach the SEC Championship Game and salvage their College Football Playoff hopes.

For the Sooners, now 8-2 and 4-2 in conference play, the win legitimizes their playoff case. Head coach Brent Venables has transformed this team into a defense-first program capable of grinding out wins even when the offense sputters.