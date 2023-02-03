For the second consecutive season, Anthony Davis will not represent the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA All-Star Game. Neither AD nor his head coach, Darvin Ham, seem to mind.

Davis, who took the floor just after the Western Conference All-Star reserves were announced on Thursday night, helped the Lakers (25-28) steal a win over the Indiana Pacers at the Gainfield Fieldhouse, 112-111. In his fourth game back from a foot injury, the center posted 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 blocks — including a rejection on a potential go-ahead layup by first-time All-Star selection Tyrese Haliburton with 16.1 seconds to go. On the possession before, Davis gave the Lakers the edge with a tough midrange fadeaway.

The Lakers (25-28) hold on for a 112-111 win in Indiana thanks to Anthony Davis' heroics. They made 10 fewer 3s than the Pacers but 17 more free throws. We came so close to LeBron's first 27/7/7 line of his career — he had 26/7/7. AD had 31 and 14. https://t.co/glmTzbsisU — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) February 3, 2023

“Just tried to stay on his body and make him shoot over the top,” Davis said about the block. “Used my defensive instincts … Don’t use your hands. Move the puppies. Gotta move your feet. Arms out. Make him go through your chest. If he makes a tough shot, he makes a tough shot.”

“AD can guard everyone in this league,” said LeBron James, who had 26/7/7. “He’s a Defensive Player of the Year every night.”

It was clearly an All-Star-caliber performance from Davis in a game the Lakers had no business winning. They were shaky from the field, sloppy with the ball, and generally lazy in the first half. However, they impressively clamped down in the fourth quarter and outscored Indy 28-15.

“We’re a team that’s resilient. We’re a team that’s fighting,” said Davis. “We know the position we in. We had a good talk about it — what we gotta do. We control our own destiny. Gotta win basketball games.”

AD has played at an All-NBA level when healthy this season. The fact that he’s missed 24 of 53 games is why he’s not headed to Salt Lake City. The Lakers’ only representatives at All-Star Weekend will be LeBron — making his record-setting 19th straight All-Star appearance — and two-way rookie Scotty Pippen Jr., as a G-League invite to the Rising Stars Challenge.

“Nah,” replied AD when asked if the snub is motivation. “I get a longer vacation with my three kids and my wife. That’s how I look at it.”

Ham identified the same silver lining.

“Good,” the Lakers coach said postgame when informed that AD was excluded. “He gets to get some rest … We have business to care of. … It’s about Lakers business right now. We’ve got to get ourselves back to where we belong, and that’s in the postseason.”

Ham’s outlook would have been laughable early in the season. With the Lakers sitting three games behind the No. 5 seed and getting healthier by the day, it isn’t anymore.