Anthony Davis returned from a 20-game absence and led the Los Angeles Lakers (23-26) to a comfortable 113-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (14-34) on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

"It was a long 5 1/2 weeks. Feels good to come back, get a win and ultimately just be back on the floor with these guys." @LakersReporter caught up with @AntDavis23 following his 21-point performance against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/vquBFhzPO9 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 26, 2023

AD, who didn’t start due to a minutes restriction, quickly shook off the rust to post 21 points (7-of-15 shooting), 12 rebounds, and four blocks in 26 minutes, with Darvin Ham admitting he let Davis play one minute over his restriction.

“It was definitely new for me,” Anthony Davis said about coming off the bench. “I said the last time I came off the bench was the 2012 Olympics” (it actually was a 2013 regular-season game).

AD altered numerous shots around the rim, and his size and activity created a slew of extra possessions via tipped balls and effort on the glass.

Anthony Davis with the EMPHATIC BLOCK letting everyone know he's back 💯pic.twitter.com/ofVNnl3HF7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

Afterward, Davis — who checked in with 4:22 to go in the first quarter alongside Rui Hachimura, making his Lakers debut — said he needed a minute or so to find his rhythm and feel confident in his foot. After missing his first two shots, Davis began the second quarter with five straight points and scored 10 in the period.

Anthony Davis' first bucket back as he sinks the three 👏💦pic.twitter.com/Lqqsuflw2y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

“I was kind of just testing the water. Even though I’ve been playing pick-up and things, you can control that pace. In real games, you can’t. They’re flying down the floor and you’ve got to sprint back or your team is running.”

Anthony Davis said it took about a minute of running up and down and seeing a free throw go in to feel “really comfortable” on the court tonight: pic.twitter.com/6lap13T0Ey — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 26, 2023

Other than a few timing issues, including a couple of missed connections with LeBron James, Davis resembled his All-NBA-caliber self. His sheer presence was infectious.

“It’s just about me getting a rhythm back on two of those passes back to Bron,” he said. “The outlet and the lob over the top. But we’ve been teammates long enough to know how our connection is, and I’m pretty sure it’ll be fine once I get back in the starting lineup.”

Ham said Davis was “overall, great” and gave him an “A-plus” for the evening.

“I’m happy for him, first and foremost,” Ham said pregame. “I know how frustrating this process has been for him, especially at the level at which he was playing. I’m just happy for him, and definitely happy for us. We’ll get him out there, we won’t go too crazy with his minutes, and see how he responds.”

Davis’ triumphant return was not without a momentary scare — not unlike the earthquake that rocked Los Angeles in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Before the third-quarter buzzer, Zach Collins undercut Davis on a half-court heave, causing AD to hit the floor and grab the right foot/ankle that has been plagued by a bone spur/navicular fracture/stress reaction. Audible gasps and groans could be heard throughout the arena, which was quickly followed by nervous silence until Davis stood up and smiled. (Collins was called for a Flagrant 1, and AD drilled all three freebies.)

Anthony Davis appears to sprain his ankle on his buzzer-beating attempt he was fouled on 😳pic.twitter.com/bNrtsRPmRS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

“I almost fainted,” Ham said. “To see him jump up, bounce up, ‘Big Fella, you good?’” Ham recounted. “He said, ‘I’m all right. I’m OK.’ So, that was a huge relief to see him overcome that unfortunate play.”

“Foot is fine. Ankle is fine. Body feels good,” Davis stated postgame.

The Lakers smartly used a friendly home matchup to loosen Anthony Davis up before embarking on a five-game road trip that will see them face a handful of playoff teams, starting with the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. ESPN reported Davis will start in Boston.