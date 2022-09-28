Anthony Davis drops bombshell injury revelation from last season

2021-22 was not a great season for Anthony Davis, playing in just 40 games due to health problems. At training camp on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star revealed that he was dealing with another injury that had been bothering him since January.

Via Mike Trudell:

AD on his shooting: “A lot of people don’t know this but since January I was battling a wrist injury … it was tough for me to shoot how I wanted to shoot.” Said it feels “great” now. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 28, 2022

As Anthony Davis said, he’s not trying to make excuses, but the wrist issue did hinder his ability to shoot the basketball. The veteran averaged 23.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and three assists last campaign in limited action, shooting 53% from the field and just 18% from downtown.

On a more positive note, he’s at 100% now and ready to wreak havoc. AD and LeBron James will need to do big things in 2022-23 if LA is going to be a playoff team and possible contender in the West. If the star duo can stay healthy, the sky is the limit.

But, the Lakers also need Russell Westbrook to have a much better campaign in his second year with the team. The front office managed to bring in more frontcourt depth around him too, trading for Patrick Beverley and signing Dennis Schroder.

Ultimately though, Anthony Davis is the man who can make all the difference for Darvin Ham’s squad. We all know what he’s capable of when playing up to par and if he can show out at an All-Star level while staying on the floor for at least 70 games, the Lakers will be just fine.