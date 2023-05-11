Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Los Angeles Lakers could not have expected anything less from the reigning champion Golden State Warriors in Game 5. The Warriors have given it their all, and they took a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, what will be the most concerning part of the game for the Lakers will be Anthony Davis’ injury status, as he had to exit the game with 7:34 left in the contest after taking an elbow from Kevon Looney straight to the face.

With D’Angelo Russell making a beeline to the rim for an easy two points, Looney and Davis jockeyed for rebounding position underneath the hoop. Looney extended his arm in an attempt to ward off Davis, but instead, the Warriors big man ended up hitting Davis on the head inadvertently, forcing the Lakers star out of the game.

Anthony Davis took an elbow to the face by Kevon Looney and headed to the Lakers bench 😮pic.twitter.com/DCSyQQmflb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

For a while, Anthony Davis winced in pain on the Lakers bench as the training staff attended to their hurting star. But clearly, the pain Davis was experiencing became too much for him to bear, as he soon headed towards the locker room to receive further attention.

To add to this concern, Chris Haynes, sideline reporter for TNT’s Game 5 broadcast, reported that the Lakers had to bring Davis to the locker room on a wheelchair, as the 30-year old big man was unable to walk under his own power. Before exiting the game, Davis put up 23 points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes.

It’s not quite clear how this affects Anthony Davis’ status for the Lakers’ all-important Game 6 clash against the Warriors. Both teams will only have one rest day before they go again at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night, so Davis will have to pass the necessary tests to rule out a potentially serious head injury (a concussion perhaps) that could end up derailing what has been an incredible playoff run thus far from the Purple and Gold.

The Lakers will have tons of difficulties replacing Davis should he need to miss time. No one on the Lakers roster patrols the paint like he does, and his interior scoring has been crucial to making the life of the Warriors defense difficult.