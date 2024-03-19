Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis said doctors are still “figuring things out” in regard to his left corneal abrasion, but he expects his eye to be “fine”.
Following the Lakers' 136-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, AD detailed the eye contusion that forced him to leave Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter. According to his teammates who saw him in the locker room, Davis' eye was swollen shut like a beat-up boxer by halftime. He did not speak to the media.
Anthony Davis left the game after being poked in the eye in the 1st quarter.
Hope he’s alright 🙏
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2024
“Yeah, just went to the eye doctors,” AD said Monday night. “Figuring things out. That's all I can tell y'all right now. Just gotta do a couple more things. After those things, then everything should be fine.”
Davis then went into painful detail.
“Just couldn't see. The corneal abrasion was actually right in the middle of my eye. It wasn't like off to the side. So anytime I looked, it was blurry. My eye was swollen. I thought my eye was open but it wasn't. Just kept watering. It felt like sand was in my eye. So it was just better closed. And I couldn't really see. Just being icing it Saturday after the first quarter.”
“It got better later that night. Swelling went down. Just kind of stayed in darkness. And then went to go see the doctor on Sunday morning. And some more things that we need to find out. But yeah, it was just really tough for me to see.”
Davis was a game-time decision vs. Atlanta. His face looked normal by pregame warmups.
Anthony Davis just started his pregame warmups. He’s questionable for Lakers vs. Hawks with a “left corneal abrasion.” pic.twitter.com/loR0TaY3LG
— Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvo_) March 19, 2024
Davis had a similar incident occur on the Lakers' run to the 2020 Finals in the bubble — prompting James Worthy to call on AD to channel Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Davis said goggles were an option, but not a consideration.
“No, I've been through that phase in high school,” he said. “I'm out of that phase”.
Davis said his vision was slightly blurred from a dilation but he's “still 20/15. So feel good about that.”
His game certainly wasn't impaired. In 31 minutes, Davis coasted to 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting, 15 rebounds, and six assists (though the Hawks didn't pose much of a defensive threat).
LeBron finds Austin Reaves, who hits AD way up top for the lob. Lakers are making lightwork of the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/c9iOrXXVGe
— Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvo_) March 19, 2024
AD's left eye and the Lakers will enjoy three full days off before hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.