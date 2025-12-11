The Washington Nationals entered the 2025 Winter Meetings with a clear message — they are open for business. But even as calls pour in from rival clubs, there’s a limit to how far the Nationals front office will go. The balance between activity and caution defines the Nationals 2025 MLB offseason plans, led by newly hired President of Baseball Operations Paul Toboni.

According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, who reported from the Winter Meetings in Orlando, the Nationals are drawing significant attention around several young talents. He noted the following in a feature post.

“The Nationals are receiving interest in MacKenzie Gore and CJ Abrams, among others. Gore seems like a realistic possibility to move with the interest is massive. Teams have tried on CJ Abrams, but I’d be surprised if he moved. Still, the Nationals are open for business, and teams will keep calling them all winter.”

Murray’s insight underscores how trade talks surrounding MacKenzie Gore have intensified this winter. Multiple teams view the southpaw as a strong trade candidate and continue to explore ways to add him to their rotation. Gore holds significant value, and as the Nationals reshape their roster, they may move him to secure impactful assets for the future.

The bigger headline, though, comes from the persistent trade rumors linked to CJ Abrams. Toboni heard the rising speculation around the shortstop and expressed surprise at how quickly it spread. Despite heavy interest from opposing teams, Toboni and the Nationals front office remain firm on keeping Abrams, who stays under team control through 2029. The level of contractual stability raises the asking price to a franchise-altering return before the Nationals would even consider a deal.

For now, the Nationals are expected to continue fielding calls through the winter. But all indications suggest Abrams will be anchoring shortstop when Opening Day arrives — while Gore’s name could headline the next big trade.