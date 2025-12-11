The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for an important Week 15 game ahead of the playoffs. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh may be without one of their best defensive players. Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt is in the hospital and being evaluated for a lung condition after experiencing discomfort on Wednesday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the situation with the media on Thursday.

“He has a lung situation that’s being addressed. That’s all I know at this juncture,” Tomlin said said, per Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac.

Tomlin added that he walked with Watt on Wednesday night and “he was comfortable and that's all I know at this juncture.” He also noted that Watt's status for this week's game against the Dolphins “is really up in the air.”

Watt reportedly experienced discomfort while at the team's practice facility on Wednesday. He is getting medical evaluation on Thursday.

This comes on the heels of teammate D.K. Metcalf being pulled off a team flight and sent to the hospital.

The star receiver was experiencing stomach pains after Sunday's win against the Ravens.

Steelers defense is not the same without T.J. Watt

The Steelers rely on Watt perhaps more than any other defensive player. That makes the possibility of not having him for Monday Night Football pretty significant.

Watt has played in every game for Pittsburgh this season. He has 22 solo tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception on the season. Missing a playmaker like Watt could seriously change Pittsburgh's defense.

If Watt does not play in Week 15, that will put more pressure on backup Nick Herbig and rookie Jack Sawyer to step up opposite Alex Highsmith.

Hopefully Watt gets back to full strength as soon as possible and can return for Pittsburgh whenever it is healthy to do so.

In the meantime, the Steelers need to continue stacking wins to remain atop the AFC North standings.

Steelers vs. Dolphins kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Monday.