Mike Evans has been dealing with injury woes throughout this season. However, it sounds like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finally have him back in the lineup for the Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Reports indicate that Evans, who has been unavailable since Week 7 due to a broken collarbone, will play on Thursday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Buccaneers do not plan on playing the 32-year-old wide receiver on every play, but he will be on the field when the offense needs him.

“Good news is Tampa Bay, Mike Evans is back,” said Fowler. “Sources told me he is expected to play tonight despite a questionable tag. He was activated off injured reserve with the full intention to go tonight. I'm told he probably will not play every snap. He will be on somewhat of a pitch count coming back from that collarbone injury. But I'm told he will be in on the important downs.”

From Tampa: Mike Evans good to go tonight. Won’t play every down but will be in on the key ones. OL Graham Barton said Evans was juiced up all week to make his return pic.twitter.com/PtXbNSAeA5 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 11, 2025

Article Continues Below

Evans has only been able to play in four games this season, which is a career-low for the six-time Pro Bowler. Due to the broken collarbone, Mike Evans will not reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his 12 years in the NFL. This season, he has recorded 14 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Injuries in the wide receiver room have been the story for the Buccaneers throughout the 2025-26 campaign. The Week 15 matchup against the Falcons marks the first time this year that Tampa Bay will have all of its main wide receivers available for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Both Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan have returned from the IR. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin and rookie Emeka Egbuka will retain their roles in the starting lineup. Other rookie Tez Johnson could retain some of his playing time with Evans being on a pitch count, as he's played a big role for the Buccaneers when they've called his number.