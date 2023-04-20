Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis did his best Shaquille O’Neal impression on Wednesday, transforming into a block monster in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Davis just kept blocking shots in the game, as if he wanted to show Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. what it really means to make an impact defensively. AD ended the half with five blocks, which also propelled him into Shaq territory in Lakers history.

With his block party early in Game 2, Davis became just the second Laker over the last 25 years to have at least five blocks in back-to-back playoff games. AD had seven blocks in Game 1. As mentioned, O’Neal was the last Purple and Gold star to do it, achieving the feat back in 1998, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Anthony Davis is also the first NBA player after Brook Lopez in 2019 to hit the five-block mark in two straight postseason games.

Without Davis’ defense and intimidating presence on the court, the Lakers would have fallen farther behind the Grizzlies in Game 2. Memphis ended the half with a 15-point lead, 59-44.

The 30-year-old Davis is undoubtedly crucial for the Lakers in their bid to take down the Grizzlies in the first round and make a deep playoffs run this 2023. If he can keep anchoring the painted area like the way he did in Games 1 and 2, it’s not hard to see Darvin Ham’s men pulling off an upset against the second-seeded Memphis side.