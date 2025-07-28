At this point, it's impossible to ignore the impact of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese since she entered the WNBA in 2024. Even a rap icon like Ice Cube has recognized Reese's talent, which, along with her personality, has made her one of the most popular players in the league.

Following her rookie campaign, which was cut short by a wrist injury, Reese has continued to put up prolific numbers for the Sky in her sophomore stint. She is averaging 13.8 points, a league-best 12.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals. She has also significantly improved her shooting to 44.8%.

TMZ Sports recently asked Ice Cube if the Big3, the 3-on-3 basketball league he co-founded, can make an offer to Reese similar to its $5 million proposal for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark last year. Ice Cube called it a “historic offer.” Clark, however, declined.

Ice Cube admitted that they can't do the same for the 23-year-old Reese. At least not yet.

“Yeah, she's a great player. The thing with Caitlin Clark, it was just to unlock, you know, millions of dollars for the league because of her stardom. What our sponsors were telling us, you know, they didn't tell us the same thing about Angel Reese. So I don't know if we can make that (same offer),” said Ice Cube.

While the 23-year-old Clark was already well-known during her college days at Iowa, her popularity has skyrocketed to unprecedented heights in the WNBA. It has been a driving force in her career, leading to multiple brand deals and product endorsements.

But Reese isn't too far behind. She has helped the WNBA reach record numbers while also setting personal milestones, including her second All-Star appearance. The Sky recently listed her as day-to-day due to a back injury.

When the time comes that Reese gets a multi-million dollar deal from Ice Cube, she can really say: It was a good day.

