Jerry Jones has plenty of optimism in the Dallas Cowboys succeeding with head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Jones hired Schottenheimer to become the team's head coach this offseason, replacing Mike McCarthy. Despite his inexperience with this position being his first head coaching gig, he described what he liked about Schottenheimer's way of doing things.

“More, exceeded. He has exceeded.” Jones said after one of the Cowboys' training camp sessions.

“His people skills, his ability to communicate, really his understanding of his players creating, if you will, not only a principle but body language, play the game with enthusiasm. It's physical, it's tiring. You got to play above that, and you do that with a levity sometimes. You do it with sheer enthusiasm.”

What lies ahead for Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys

It's clear that Jerry Jones placed all his commitment to Brian Schottenheimer elevating the Cowboys to a championship status.

The Cowboys haven't been back to the Super Bowl or the NFC Championship since their dynasty days in the 1990s. Everything since then have been falling short in the Divisional Round or early exits in the Wild Card round.

This is where Schottenheimer comes to assert new energy into the franchise. He has served many positions in college and the NFL, being the quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator for nine teams. He was Dallas' leader on offense, proving himself to earn the promotion to head coach and navigate the franchise through the 2025 season onward.

The Cowboys may have a potent attack going into the campaign. Even though Dak Prescott is returning from a season-ending injury, he will have two wide receivers to throw the ball to in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Dallas acquired the latter from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for, giving Dallas a firm second option behind Lamb as well as major boost in the receiving corps.

The Cowboys have a lot to prove this upcoming season, even with a first-year head coach in Schottenheimer. Despite this, they indeed have the talent at their disposal to make noise in the NFC if all goes well for them this fall.