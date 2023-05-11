Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers fans couldn’t help but feel frustrated after Anthony Davis left Wednesday’s closeout Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors due to a head injury. Making matters worse, AD even had to escorted away in a wheelchair.

Davis suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter of the contest. While battling for a rebounding position under the rim with Kevon Looney, the Lakers big man took an elbow straight to the face from his Warriors counterpart. AD was obviously in pain after the hit and look dazed as he sat on the bench. He was eventually taken out of the court and ruled out for the rest of the game.

Anthony Davis was wheelchaired to the Lakers locker room with Lakers executive Rob Pelinka and agent Rich Paul. https://t.co/mO0rKtGEae — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

While an official diagnosis on Davis has yet to be revealed, there are concerns he suffered a concussion. Head coach Darvin Ham also didn’t provide a lot of update and only said the center is doing well.

Amid the uncertainty of Davis’ condition, LA fans shared their fears, with many crying “Damn AD.”

“Damn AD hope it ain’t a concussion but leaving out on a wheel chair is crazy,” one commenter wrote.

Another supporter said, “I’m so PISSED these b**ches got away with injuring AD like that we better crush their damn souls on Friday.”

“If Anthony Davis has a concussion and misses game 6 on Friday I’m gonna be sick,” a third fan added.

Here are more reactions to Davis’ latest injury:

Damn AD pic.twitter.com/vdQezWrGHF — I hate all y'all motherfuckers (@Brandon21239) May 11, 2023

Damn AD out for the rest of the playoffs #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/VCvwJCQkew — young mike childs (@YoungMikeChilds) May 11, 2023

Damn AD got a concussion. pic.twitter.com/ztWzgodklA — Manuel Silveira (@ms3_silveira) May 11, 2023

It remains to be seen if Anthony Davis will be available for the Lakers for Game 6. If he indeed has a concussion, the one-day gap until their next outing might not be enough for him to clear protocols and play.

Here’s to hoping that Davis’ injury isn’t as severe as it looks like, though.